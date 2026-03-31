Police investigate fire at the old Stubbs police station

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) is investigating a fire that extensively damaged the building that once housed the Stubbs Police Station on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

At 3:15 a.m. on the date mentioned above, Fire Brigade personnel responded to a report of a fire and, upon arrival, observed the building engulfed in flames. They were successfully able to extinguish the fire. At this time no injuries have been reported.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the cause of the fire are ongoing.

Persons who may have information that can assist with the investigation are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 456-1810, Police Control at 457-1211, or the Public Relations and Complaints Department at