Police investigate homicide in Ottley Hall after body discovered

Law Enforcement Authorities in St. Vincent are investigating the death of a 41-year-old man whose body was discovered Wednesday afternoon in the Ottley Hall community.

Police have confirmed that the victim, identified as Sebastian John, was found inside a residence.

According to early reports, John’s body bore what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Officers have officially launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

This tragic incident brings the total number of homicides recorded in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to nine for the year 2026.

Authorities have indicated to St Vincent Times that further details will be provided to the public as they become available.