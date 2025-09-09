Police Investigates Shooting of Roseau Resident

Local law enforcement is actively investigating a shooting incident that left a Roseau resident injured on Tuesday morning

The shooting according to reports occurred in the Villa area.

The victim, identified as Anton Sprott, is currently receiving medical treatment at Milton Cato Memorial Hospital. Circumstances surrounding the shooting remains unclear.

Police have been tight-lipped about the ongoing probe, however a senior police who requested anonymity told the St Vincent Times;

“We are gathering all available evidence to reconstruct the events leading to this shooting”.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.