Ad image

Police investigates Frenches shooting, Kingstown motorcycle accident

Times Staff
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries...

Recent reports from Kingstown, St. Vincent, describe two separate traumatic events that occurred on a single Thursday night.

The first emergency involved a violent confrontation over a vehicle dispute in the Frenches community, resulting in one man being shot and hospitalized after a chase.

Meanwhile, a second individual sustained serious injuries, including broken bones, after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing off the road.

Police are currently conducting investigations into both of these unconnected incidents to determine the exact circumstances.

Share This Article
ByTimes Staff
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.

Subscribe! Get Articles Instantly!

- Advertisement -
×