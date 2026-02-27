Police investigates Frenches shooting, Kingstown motorcycle accident

Recent reports from Kingstown, St. Vincent, describe two separate traumatic events that occurred on a single Thursday night.

The first emergency involved a violent confrontation over a vehicle dispute in the Frenches community, resulting in one man being shot and hospitalized after a chase.

Meanwhile, a second individual sustained serious injuries, including broken bones, after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing off the road.

Police are currently conducting investigations into both of these unconnected incidents to determine the exact circumstances.