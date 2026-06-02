Police make multiple arrests over kidnapping, wounding

Local law enforcement reported a busy end to May, arresting three men on serious charges ranging from kidnapping and taking conveyance to unlawful and malicious wounding. Recent court appearances have already resulted in one guilty plea and multiple bail postings.

In the most severe of the recent cases, police arrested Adriel Prince, a 25-year-old labourer from Sion Hill, on May 30, 2026. According to investigators, Prince unlawfully enticed and detained a child under the age of 14, with the intent to deprive the child’s 19-year-old mother, a resident of Gibson Corner.

In connection with this incident, Prince was additionally charged with using a motor vehicle bearing the registration RAA-769 without the owner’s consent or lawful authority. Appearing before the Kingstown Magistrate Court on June 1, 2026, Prince pleaded guilty to the offences. He has been remanded into custody and awaits sentencing scheduled for June 8, 2026.

On May 31, 2026, authorities arrested 23-year-old Giovannie Grant of Ottley Hall for a violent offence that occurred earlier in the month. Grant is accused of maliciously wounding a 23-year-old woman from Campden Park on May 2, 2026, by cutting her left hand with an unidentified object.

Grant entered a not guilty plea during his June 1 appearance at the Kingstown Magistrate Court. He was granted bail set at $2,900.00 ECC with one surety. The court issued strict conditions for his release: Grant is prohibited from contacting the complainant, must seek court permission before leaving the state, and is required to report to the Central Police Station every Tuesday between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. His matter has been adjourned until February 8, 2027.

In a separate incident of violence, Ozave Miller, a 27-year-old labourer from Layou, was arrested on May 29, 2026, and charged with wounding. Police investigations indicate that on May 21, 2026, Miller maliciously struck a 29-year-old fellow Layou labourer on the forehead with a glass bottle.

Miller was granted station bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety. He is expected to appear before the Layou Magistrate Court on June 4, 2026, to formally answer to the charge.