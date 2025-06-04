Police nab farmer for stealing items worth $243.00

Farmer Charged with Theft and Damage to Property.

On June 3, 2025, police arrested and charged Arthnel Charles, a 46-year-old Farmer of Spring Village, with the offences of Theft and Damage to Property.

According to investigations, Charles, without lawful excuse, stole two (2) Double Outlet fixtures valued at $52.00 ECC and one (1) Gang Switch valued at $24.00 ECC, amounting to a total of $76.00 ECC.

He is also accused of unlawfully and maliciously damaging two (2) Double Outlet fixtures valued at $24.00 ECC, ten (10) yards of 2.5mm twin-out wire valued at $70.00 ECC, and three (3) yards of 1.5mm twin cable valued at $21.00 ECC.

The total value of the damaged items is estimated at $167.00 ECC.

The property belongs to a 44-year-old Security Guard of Spring Village. Reports indicate that the damage was inflicted by cutting and ripping the items from a wall using an unknown object.

The offence was committed in Spring Village on May 29, 2025. Charles was granted station bail in the sum of $1,500.00 ECC with one (1) surety and is expected to appear before the Barrouallie Magistrate Court on June 11, 2025.