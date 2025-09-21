26 police officers enroll in UWI’s criminal justice programme

A historic chapter was written on Thursday, September 18, 2025, when twenty-six (26) Police Officers of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) and two (2) Prison Officers of His Majesty’s Prisons (HMP) were officially enrolled in the Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice programme at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus, Antigua and Barbuda.

The milestone was marked during the Campus’ Matriculation and Welcome Ceremony, held at the university’s gymnasium and livestreamed across all UWI campuses. Locally, the event was viewed virtually at the Beachcombers Conference Room, where senior officials, members of the media, and well-wishers gathered to witness this groundbreaking moment.

Among those present were:

Mr. Enville Williams , Commissioner of Police

Dr. Athalie Caine-Soleyn , Director of Training, Service Commissions Department

Superintendent of Police, Dr. Kamecia Blake

Dr. Ellica Matthews , Local Lecturer, UWI Five Islands Campus

Mr. Julian Clarke, Assistant Superintendent of His Majesty's Prisons

During the ceremony, students were inspired by remarks from Ms. Francella Antoine, Vice President of the Guild of Students, Professor Justin Robinson, Campus Principal, and Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Vice Chancellor of the UWI. The ceremony was moderated by Dr. Camille Samuel, Campus Registrar.

This enrollment represents a historic first for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, as it is the largest group of law enforcement and correctional officers to simultaneously pursue higher education in the field of criminology and criminal justice. Their academic journey underscores a bold step toward professional development, modern policing, and strengthening the criminal justice system of the nation.

Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, hailed the event as a defining moment for law enforcement in SVG:

“This historic achievement demonstrates our officers’ commitment to lifelong learning and professional excellence. By investing in education, we are not only shaping stronger leaders but also building a more resilient and modern justice system for the people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.”

The Commissioner of Police, the Superintendent of His Majesty’s Prisons, and the rank and file of both institutions extend warm congratulations to the officers for this landmark achievement and wish them success as they embark on this transformative educational pursuit.