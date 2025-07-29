Police release in observance of UN World Day against TIP

Beneath the Blue Waters

The island of Altis looked like paradise from the outside—palm trees swaying in the breeze, music in the air, and tourists sipping drinks on the beaches. But behind the brightly colored storefronts and the dance of sunlight on turquoise water, something darker moved in the shadows.

Destiny was 16 when she left her small farming village in the interior of the island. A family friend had told her about a job at a resort in the south —cleaning rooms, good pay, and a chance to send money back to her sick mother. It sounded like everything she had been praying for.

One day a man came to pick her up. He was well dressed, wearing sunglasses and spoke very fast. “Don’t worry, you’ll be safe,” he said. “The boss takes care of his girls.”

Her first warning came when they didn’t drive towards the resort but headed to the north inland—towards a gated house in the hills. Her second came when she was handed a new dress and makeup she didn’t ask for. By the third day, everything was clear.

Destiny had been sold!

The house was a front. Tourists with deep pockets were driven up at night. Men with accents from other countries paid in cash. Destiny and five other girls, some even younger, were forced to smile, to dance, and later—forced to ‘pleasure’ these men.

Time lost meaning in that house. Days passed in a blur of fear and numbness. Escape seemed impossible. The guards had guns. The doors were always locked.

But one night, during a power outage, Destiny took a risk. While the guards fumbled with flashlights, she grabbed a tourist’s forgotten phone from the couch. She had one number memorized—her cousin Lisa.

She didn’t say much. Just: “Big house on the Hill, HELP.” The phone battery went dead soon after.

Lisa being smart and knowledgeable, went to the local police and spoke to the Officers who dealt with Human Trafficking. They listened to her story and investigated the matter.

Two days later, the house was raided with the help of an undercover officer. The girls were freed.

Destiny couldn’t go home—not yet. The shame, the gossip—it was too much. But she entered a recovery program at a shelter for human trafficking victims. She learned about her rights. About her worth. Slowly, the girl who had disappeared into that nightmare came back.

Two years later, Destiny returned to Altis—not to forget, but to fight. She now works with a nonprofit, training hotel staff and airport workers to spot signs of trafficking. She visits schools, talks to young girls about real opportunities, and teaches them what questions to ask when someone promises the world.

She still walks the beach sometimes. The waves haven’t changed. But Destiny has.

Because behind the postcard image, she knows the truth. And now, so does the island.

Be wise! Be assertive! Don’t get tricked by traffickers!

This is a message from the Anti-trafficking in Persons Unit in observance of the 2025 United Nations World Day against Human Trafficking, celebrated on the 30th day of July annually.

If you have any information about human trafficking, please contact:

Anti-Trafficking in Persons Unit (ATIPU)

Questelles Police Station