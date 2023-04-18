Police rescue two brothers at sea near Montserrat

On Saturday, officers from the Royal Montserrat Police Service’s Marine Unit rescued two brothers who were having difficulty while fishing off the coast of Montserrat.

The men were fishing off Isles Bay Beach when their craft began to drift into the sea, according to police.

The brothers attempted to reach the shore, but the strong gusts made it tough for them to manually propel themselves back to land.

On Saturday, a crew from the Marine Unit commanded by Captain Huggins successfully rescued the brothers who had been found nearly two nautical miles from the beach.

According to police, after the rescue, Captain Jailall checked the sailboat used by the brothers and discovered that there was no engine or radio on board. He was relieved, though, that both men were wearing life jackets.

The marine unit warned fishermen and other sailors to exercise caution while venturing out to sea.