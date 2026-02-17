Police search yields no gun at school in Kingstown

In light of reports circulating in sections of the media, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force confirms that a report was received regarding an alleged firearm sighting at a secondary school in Kingstown. Investigators conducted a search at the school; however, the firearm in question was not recovered.

This report is being treated with the highest level of seriousness, and all necessary steps are being taken as enquiries continue.

We are mindful of the concern this has caused among parents, students, and the wider community. The public is urged to exercise restraint and avoid spreading unverified information, as this can create unnecessary alarm within school environments.

Verified information will be communicated through official police channels as it becomes available.

The safety of our students and the security of our schools remain a priority, and this matter continues to receive focused attention.