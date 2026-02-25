Police seek help locating 13-year-old Jovan Lewis

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the urgent assistance of the public in locating Jovan Lewis, 13, of Glen.

Jovan left his home on Sunday, 22 February 2026, for an unknown destination and has not returned.

Description:

Height: approximately 5 ft 2 in.

Build: slim

Hair: low haircut

Identifying mark: burn mark on forearm

Last seen wearing: white T-shirt and short brown pants

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Officer I/C, Special Crime Division, or the NCO I/C at the Calliaqua Police Station immediately.