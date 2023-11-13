The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is seeking the assistance of the general public in locating Kenecia Morgan, a fifteen (15) year-old Aldelphi Secondary School Student from Lowmans Windward.

According to her grandmother, Kenecia left home on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 5:30 a.m., dressed in her school uniform to attend school in New Adelphi and she has not returned home since.

Kenecia is 4 feet 8 inches tall, with a narrow face, fair complexion, a slim build, and straight hair worn in a bun.

If seen, please call 911/999 or 457-1211 or the Biabou Police Station at 458-0239 or the Officer in charge of South Central Division at 458-4200 or contact any police station or police officer you’re comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially.

Source : RSVGPF