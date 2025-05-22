POLICE SEIZE ILLEGAL FIREARM, AMMO IN JOINT OPERATION

St. Vincent Police Force (RSVGPF) continues to intensify its operations against firearm-related crimes. On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, members of the Special Services Unit (SSU), Rapid Response Unit (RRU), and the Narcotics Unit (Drug Squad) conducted a joint operation in Georgetown, which resulted in the seizure of one illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition.

As a result, police arrested Shawphiel Moore, a 31-year-old Mason of South Rivers/New Montrose. On Wednesday, May 21, 2025, Moore was formally charged with the following offences:

Possession of an unlicensed firearm, to wit, one (1) 9mm pistol without a license issued under the Firearms Act; and Possession of unlicensed ammunition, to wit, twelve (12) rounds of 9mm ammunition without a license issued under the Firearms Act.

Moore appeared before the Serious Offences Court today, Thursday, May 22, 2025, and initially pleaded guilty to both charges. However, due to matters relating to his legal representation, the magistrate entered not guilty pleas on his behalf and adjourned the matter to Monday, May 26, 2025. He was remanded into custody.

This is not Moore’s first encounter with the law for similar offences. In July 2020, he was jointly charged alongside another individual for possession of one (1) Ruger P85 MKII 9mm pistol and three (3) rounds of 9mm ammunition, without a license.

The RSVGPF views every firearm seizure as a victory for community safety. This most recent success is a result of collaboration, intelligence gathering, and the operational readiness of the units involved. The Force continues to demonstrate its zero-tolerance stance on illegal firearms and their proliferation throughout SVG.

We are urging members of the public to assist in this effort by reporting suspicious activity. Persons can contact Police Control at (784) 457-1211, Police Emergency at 911/999, or reach out to any police station or officer you trust. All information received will be held in strict confidence.

We continue to push back against those who choose to arm themselves illegally. It is only a matter of time – you will be found, and you will be charged.