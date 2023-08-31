Police seize quantity of “ghost guns” being manufactured in Trinidad

Police in Trinidad and Tobago announced Wednesday that they had confiscated a number of “ghost guns” made with 3D printing technology.

The early morning raid on a residence in the Caparo neighborhood of Central Trinidad by a specialist squad of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) was praised as “highly commendable” by Police Commissioner Erla Christopher.

She stated that the TTPS is unwavering in its pursuit of swiftly evolving criminal elements, and that the specialised unit acted quickly to put an end to the illegal activities of one male suspect.

Police also said they had apprehended the suspect’s female relative.

“Based on information received, officers from the Specialist Unit quickly confirmed that a man was allegedly performing armourer duties for criminal groups in the country.” Soon after, a property in….Caparo was targeted, and investigations revealed that the guy had expanded his illicit activities to include the manufacture of ‘ghost firearms’ using 3D printing technology.”

According to the police, “a quantity of firearms, ammunition, projectiles, a 3D printer, and a computer system were seized from the location” following the raid at the suspect’s residence.

The police defined ‘Ghost weapons’ as “firearms that can be manufactured using readily available 3D printing technology, making traditional firearm control measures difficult to detect and prevent their manufacture.” They can be produced without serial numbers or other distinguishing characteristics, making them difficult to detect and regulate.”

The Police Commissioner has cautioned that establishing such manufacturing operations in the country could result in an increase of untraceable and illicit firearms circulating in the country.

“She notes that the proliferation of illegal firearms poses significant risks to public safety and law enforcement, and that the lack of control over the production and distribution of these weapons may result in an increase in violent crime and contribute to the empowerment of criminal organizations,” according to the police statement.

Last year, Trinidad & Tobago recorded 599 murders, and the total this year has surpassed 400.

Source : CMC