Police Sergeant Balances Beat and Books, Earns HR Degree

SERGEANT DELROY PETERS BALANCES DUTY AND DISCIPLINE TO EARN UWI BACHELOR’S DEGREE

In an era where the demands of policing continue to evolve, Sergeant of Police 572 Delroy Peters has proven that commitment to duty can stand proudly alongside academic excellence. Sgt. Peters (Who is currently attached to the Process Office of the RSVGPF) has successfully completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Human Resource Management from the University of the West Indies Global Campus, marking a milestone that reflects both personal discipline and professional growth.

Balancing the rigorous demands of policing with the responsibilities of family life and higher education, Sgt. Peters describes his academic journey as “challenging yet rewarding.” His pursuit of Human Resource Management was inspired by former colleague then PC 988 Ashan’e Peters, and driven by his passion to understand people, strengthen workplace relationships, and foster professional development within the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

“Effective human resource practices are the heartbeat of morale, efficiency, and integrity in policing,” Sgt. Peters shared. “Each milestone achieved is a reflection of strength, courage, and purpose. Knowledge and discipline must empower us to make a lasting impact and we must never stop learning.”

Sgt. Peters’ achievement embodies the Force’s ongoing commitment to developing officers who not only serve on the front lines but also rise as thought leaders, innovators, and role models within their communities. His success reminds fellow officers that the pursuit of excellence extends beyond the uniform and into every opportunity to learn, grow, and uplift others.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force extends sincere congratulations to Sergeant Delroy Peters for this outstanding accomplishment. His journey stands as a beacon of perseverance and inspiration to all who wear the badge.