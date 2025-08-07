St. Vincent police have taken all ‘No Parking’ signs placed in front of business places in Kingstown into custody.

The removal of the signs was carried out earlier this week.

In a recent interview with API, Head of the Traffic Department of the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, Parnell Browne, stated that no business place in the capital owns any parking spaces on the streets of Kingstown.

Vincentians have welcomed the police action, stating that they have tried several times to park in front of various businesses and were met with hostility.