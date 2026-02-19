Police to stop all illegal passenger pickups, drop-offs

DESIGNATED BUS STOPS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force reminds all public transportation operators and commuters that passengers are to be picked up and dropped off only at bus stops designated by the Licensing Authority.

Pursuant to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, CAP. 483, where bus stops have been appointed along a route, motor omnibuses are required to stop only at those locations for the purpose of picking up and setting down passengers. Stopping elsewhere for that purpose constitutes a breach of the law.

Police will be enforcing these provisions across the country. Operators are not permitted to pick up or drop off passengers at any location that is not an officially designated bus stop.

In particular, the parking lot in the vicinity of Massy Stores and Russells Cinema in Stoney Grounds is not a designated bus stop and is not to be used for the loading or off-loading of passengers.

Enforcement activity will be conducted in this area. Commuters are encouraged to utilize designated bus stops only.

This notice takes effect immediately.