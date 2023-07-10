Police update on chopping incident which left Phyllis Knights dead

Dorsetshire Hill woman dies in Chopping incident

Police are investigating a chopping incident that occurred at about 12:15 a.m. on Monday 10th July 2023 at Dorsetshire Hill which resulted in the death of Sherol Lenteria Phyllis Knights, 26 years old of Dorsetshire Hill.

Preliminary information indicates that the Knights was discovered lying motionless in the family home by a relative with what appeared to be chop wounds on her body. The police visited the scene and commenced an investigation. The District Medical Officer pronounced Knights deceased at the scene.

An autopsy is expected to be carried out on the deceased to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with this investigation is kindly encouraged to call 999/911 or, the Officer in charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at telephone number 1-784-456-1810 or, any police station or police officer you are comfortable speaking with.

All information received would be treated confidentially. Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Source : RSVGPF