Police urge restraint as social media uproar targets cop video

RSVGPF URGES PUBLIC TO END CYBERBULLYING, HARASSMENT

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has commenced an investigation into a video circulating on social media which allegedly involves a serving police officer.

The RSVGPF recognizes that what the video appears to depict has generated strong public reaction. Citizens are entitled to hold personal, moral, cultural and religious views and to express those views lawfully. Those beliefs, however, do not give anyone the right to threaten, intimidate, humiliate or harass another person.

The Force is particularly concerned by reports that persons believed to be connected to the video are being targeted online, approached and taunted in public. This conduct is unacceptable and must stop. It is inconsistent with the restraint, respect and neighbourly responsibility expected within our communities.

Protecting persons from cyberbullying and public harassment does not excuse or endorse any conduct being investigated. It reflects the duty of the RSVGPF to uphold the law impartially, protect the rights of all persons and ensure that allegations are determined through due process rather than public humiliation.

The conduct allegedly depicted in the video and the reported harassment of the persons concerned are separate matters. Each will be assessed objectively and on its own merits.

Social media influencers, content creators, page administrators and members of the public are urged not to encourage ridicule, hostility or confrontation. The public is also strongly advised against further sharing the video or publishing material that identifies and targets the persons believed to be involved.

Anyone possessing information relevant to the investigation, including evidence of threats, cyberbullying or public harassment, should preserve that material and provide it directly to the police.

The RSVGPF will be guided by the evidence and the law and will take whatever action is warranted by the findings of the investigation.