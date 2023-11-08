POLICE YOUTH CLUBS INTERCLUB FOOTBALL COMPETITION FINALS

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) Police Youth Clubs (PYC) 2023 Interclub-Football Competition Finals will kick-off on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at the Richmond Hill Playing Field.

The first match will be the third place play-off between the Stubbs and Biabou Police Youth Clubs respectively. The championship match will be played between Georgetown and Chateaubelair Police Youth Clubs.

Following the games, there will be an official closing and prize giving ceremony. Brief remarks will be delivered by the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mr. Enville Williams, Superintendent of Police, Mr. Junior Simmons –Officer in charge of Police Youth Clubs, National Coordinator of Police Youth Clubs, Sergeant Stephen Billy and a representative from the National Sports Council and the SVG Football Federation respectively.

Source : RSVGPF