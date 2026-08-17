Integrity of RSVGPF, stability of national security under intense scrutiny

The integrity of the national police force and the stability of national security are under intense scrutiny following a series of controversial high-level promotions and a violent weekend that left the capital city on edge.

Opponents of the current administration warn that the “politicization” of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is compromising the nation’s safety as homicide rates continue a troubling upward trend.

Opposition leader Ralph Gonsalves spoke to the recent appointment of Brenton Smith as acting assistant commissioner of police. Smith, a former general secretary of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and a visible figure on political platforms, reportedly re-entered the force at the rank of station sergeant before “skipping” the ranks of inspector, assistant superintendent, and superintendent to reach his current high-level post.

Gonsalves argue that this move by the Police Service Commission (PSC) has “politicized the police force to a degree which is incomprehensible”. The appointment is viewed as a “naked political decision” that undermines the professional meritocracy of the service.

Under Section 84 of the Constitution, the PSC is intended to be an independent body not subject to the “direction or control of any other person or authority”. However, concerns have been raised that the executive branch is usurping these powers, specifically citing public signals from the Ministry of National Security regarding Smith’s placement in human resources to oversee future promotions.

The legal framework for police leadership is clearly defined in Sections 84 and 85 of the Constitution. While the Prime Minister holds a “veto power” over the appointment of the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner, all ranks from station sergeant to assistant commissioner fall under the sole authority of the PSC.

The recent elevations of Trevor Bailey to acting commissioner and Junior Simmons to superintendent have been noted as involving professional officers with long-standing service. In contrast, the rapid ascension of a known political operative like Smith has prompted threats of international intervention.

Gonsalves announced intentions to write to regional bodies and the Commonwealth, asserting that the promotion “is corrupting the police force” and invites legal challenges in the High Court from aggrieved officers passed over for the role.

As internal friction grows within the ranks, the “security situation” on the streets has deteriorated. Over a single weekend, Kingstown was rocked by multiple shooting incidents: Friday Night, Saturday (Broad Daylight, Sunday Morning and Monday Morning.

These incidents bring the national homicide count to 31 for the year, putting the country on a trajectory to potentially exceed the 40 homicides recorded in the previous year.

The surge in crime has led to sharp rebukes of the government’s security strategy. Gonsalves have mocked the “New Sheriff in Town” rhetoric used by the Ministry of National Security, labeling it as “gimmicks,” and “smoke and mirrors”.

“What drives the fear into people… is that I can’t feel that I could walk in broad daylight in Kingstown without somebody shooting up,” Gonsalves remarked, highlighting the vulnerability of innocent bystanders in the current climate. The administration is being urged to move away from “anti-poor” and “anti-working class” demonization of local communities and instead focus on professionalizing the force to restore public order.

As the nation heads toward the final quarter of the year, the dual challenges of internal police integrity and external violent crime remain the most pressing issues for the current governance.