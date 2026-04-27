‘Pool Sovereignty or Face Extinction’ :Bramble

Navigating a globally volatile environment requires the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) to fundamentally align its foreign policy, regional leaders warned at the opening of the 9th meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr. Godwin Friday and OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules both stressed that traditional global structures are deteriorating, demanding immediate collective action. Dr. Jules described the current global condition as “entropic”—a drift toward disorder where the rule of law is weakening and a “might is right” mentality is reasserting itself.

“If we are not prepared to navigate these global times, we risk extinction as sovereign states,” stated Hon. Fitzgerald Bramble, Minister of Foreign Affairs for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Chair of the Council.

To survive, Dr. Jules urged member states to fully embrace the “pooling of sovereignty”. He emphasized that while small scale restricts individual states, acting collectively transforms diplomatic weight into consequential leverage. He warned that small states often operate under the paralyzing belief that they lack choices, but maintained that collective agency could reshape their global standing. Drawing on a regional proverb, Jules noted, “A single broomstick breaks, but the bundle remains strong”.

Prime Minister Friday echoed this sentiment, stating that while the region consists of small island developing states with vulnerable economies, their legitimacy on the global stage is rooted in their humanity rather than their size. He challenged the council to present a common voice on foreign affairs, acknowledging that while economic integration is easier, geopolitical alignment remains extremely challenging