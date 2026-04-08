Pope Leo XIV visit to Africa fuels hope for faith filled scholarships from U.S

Coinciding with Pope Leo XIV Apostolic visit to Africa (April 13-23), Mr. Victor Mooney, from Kew Gardens Hills, Queens has written to a Catholic higher education institutions in the United States.

With deep humility, Mr. Mooney has asked them to pledge full academic scholarships for deserving African Youth from Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea – all designated stops on the pontiffs schedule.

“These countries share a common thread: a deep well of Catholic tradition coupled with a pressing need for higher education opportunities.

Young men and women from these lands are eager to study theology, the liberal arts, the sciences, law, artificial intelligence and the pastoral disciplines that will enable them to return home as leaders of the Church and agents of social transformation,” said Mooney.

Over the years, Mr. Mooney has been received by three Popes at the Vatican.

In his apostolic exhortation, Dilexi te (“I Have Loved You”), Pope Leo XIV offered a reflection on God’s agape love for humanity and the Church’s mission to share that love globally.

“Pope Leo calls us to recapture the origin of love in Christ and to live that love through compassion, service, and hope”, added Mooney.