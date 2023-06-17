A new study has revealed a concerning link between men who watch porn and a serious health condition.

New reports suggest a significant link between men who watch “problematic” pornography and the likelihood of them developing an eating disorder, according to research published in Body Image.

Researchers from the University of Haifa and the Max Stern Yezreel Valley College in Israel conducted the study, which was released earlier this month.

A total of 705 men participated in the study, ranging in age from 18 to 68, with the average age 32.

Roughly 68 percent of the men stated that they were heterosexual, with the rest identifying as a sexual minority group.

The men were asked to answer questions about their pornography consumption and whether they engaged in eating disorder behaviors, such as bingeing and purging.

They were also asked about their perceived realism of pornography, along with if they suffered from anxiety and/or depression.

Additionally, the men involved answered questions pertaining to eating disorder behaviors, such as measures of body comparison — where they compared their own bodies to those seen in pornography — and dissatisfaction with one’s own physique.

The study also measured their “problematic” pornography use, which was measured using the Problematic Pornography Consumption Scale-Short Version.

This contained statements such as “I feel that porn is an important part of my life” and “I become stressed when something prevents me from watching porn.”

The participants answered using a seven-point scale ranging from 1 (never) to 7 (all the time), with reference to the last six months.

The results demonstrated that regardless of their sexuality, males with higher levels of pornography consumption were more likely to compare their bodies to those seen in porn and hold a negative image of their own bodies.

It also showed that higher porn use resulted in higher instances of eating disorder behaviors, such as restricting, bingeing and purging food.

However, it must be noted that the research relied on self-reported results, which could be subject to social desirability effects.

The study also stated that problematic pornography use, in addition to eating disorder behaviors, could negatively impact various aspects of an individual’s functioning and well-being.

This includes sexual functioning problems, hypersexuality, and overall mental health.

“To reduce the risk of developing or worsening eating disorder symptoms, clinicians working with male clients should assess for problematic pornography use and body image concerns during therapy,” the study authors wrote.

“Pornography use and eating disorders share common psychological aspects that manifest physically.

“Both pornography use and eating disorders are behaviors that can act as defense mechanisms to repress emotional pain, and both involve some level of shame, stigma, and secrecy.