Possible St Vincent-Cuba flights via Conviasa this year

There could be direct flights from St. Vincent’s Argyle International Airport to Havana, Cuba, this year if negotiations go as planned.

Minister of Tourism Carlos James said in parliament on Wednesday that the government is currently looking into this route with Venezuelan airline Conviasa.

“We are looking at services from AIA to other countries, not just North America; we are looking at facilitating Conviasa Havana to St. Vincent flights. “Before, we had scheduled flights to Havana, but now we’re hoping to see a kind of move in that direction as well, hopefully this year,” James told parliament.

On Tuesday (April 26), Conviasa launched its new weekly service from Simón Bolvar International Airport to St. Vincent.

Conviasa is a Venezuelan airline headquartered on the grounds of Simón Bolvar International Airport in Maiqueta, near Caracas, Venezuela. The airline serves domestic destinations as well as Caribbean and South American destinations.