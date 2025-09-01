Possible thunderstorms across SVG early Thursday

The Atlantic high pressure system is influencing the weather pattern across SVG. A few passing showers are likely across Monday evening, followed by fair and warm conditions for Tuesday.

By late Wednesday a weak trough will approach the islands. This could trigger some scattered showers and possible isolated thunderstorms across SVG into early Thursday.

Gentle (<20 km/h) east south-easterly trades are crossing our islands with a slight increase (~25 kmh) is expected from Tuesday.

By Thursday afternoon, wind speeds should become east north easterly. Seas are slight to moderate in open water with swells peaking near 1.0m on western coasts and near 1.8m on eastern coasts during this forecast period.

No significant dust haze intrusion is anticipated during this forecast period.