Free Health Screenings Friday at FLOW Promenade

Residents seeking free medical screening can visit the FLOW Promenade on Halifax Street, on Friday, November 21st, where PraxTherapy—alongside the Lions Club South and FLOW—is staging a comprehensive health and wellness under the global “Movember” initiative.

The event runs from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., offering the public free consultations and medical checks conducted by qualified health professionals.

Available services include:

• Blood sugar testing

• Blood pressure screening

• General medical checkups

• Weight and Body Mass Index (BMI) assessments

• Electrocardiogram (EKG) testing

• Mental wellness screenings

• Venipuncture Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) testing

PraxTherapy’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Enyinne Williams, explained that Movember is an annual November campaign encouraging men to grow moustaches in support of fundraising and awareness surrounding prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. While the moustache movement is the most recognizable aspect, Dr. Williams noted that “many participants also engage through community events, education, and outreach.”

A forensic psychiatrist, Dr. Williams currently leads a mental health rehabilitation programme at His Majesty’s Prison (HMP), facilitated through the Ministry of National Security under the Ministry of Legal Affairs. Her decision to spearhead a Movember-themed health fair in SVG was influenced by national cancer statistics, particularly relating to prostate cancer.

Full Day of Activities

The opening ceremony begins at 11:15 a.m. Throughout the day, attendees can participate in:

• Interactive trivia & raffle draws at 12:30 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and a grand prize draw at 4:45 p.m.

• A wellness talk by Kesley Cambridge on “Men’s Mental and Emotional Health” at 1:00 p.m.

• A men’s mental health panel and Q&A at 3:00 p.m.

All health booths will remain open for the entire duration of the event.

Dr. Williams is encouraging the public to take advantage of the free services, emphasizing that early detection is vital. “Knowing your health status ensures you can access treatment in time—and in many cases, that can save your life,” she said.

Halfway House Initiative

Beyond the Movember fair, Dr. Williams is working to establish a halfway house in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The facility will offer temporary housing, therapy, medication management, and support for former inmates living with mental health challenges.