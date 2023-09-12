Pre-Fab Houses In (Cumberland) North Leeward Under Construction

BUILDING OF PRE-FAB HOUSES BEGINS IN NORTH LEEWARD

In Cumberland, eight (8) new residences are being built. These homes are part of the government’s ongoing program to repair homes for individuals in North Leeward who were displaced by the 2021 volcano eruption.

According to Hon. Dr. Orando Brewster, Minister of Housing, the government is looking to add more houses to this project.

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Representative for North Leeward notes that the project not only provides housing for those who have lost their homes, but also jobs and other economic activity in the town.

Twenty-one (21) pre-fabricated houses purchased from the Government of Guyana by the Government of St Vincent and the Grenadines have arrived and will be distributed over time.

Six of the dwellings will be allocated to North Leeward, fifteen to North Central Windward, and six to North Windward, according to Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines signed a 6 million EC credit agreement with Demerara Bank Ltd (Guyana) on January 20, 2023, for the purchase of fifty (50) pre-fab dwellings.

