The following artistes have been selected from the Ragga Soca & Soca Monarch preliminaries held on Monday 26th June to compete in the finals which is scheduled for Friday 7th July and Saturday 8th July 2023 respectively at the Victoria Park commencing at 9:00 pm. They are:

Ragga Soca Category

Hance John – Bruk out Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Love of Carnival Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Jam Again Ozarie Matthews – Pastor Choking the Bishop Nasir ‘Nasos’ Primus – Dirty Mas Ramon ‘Jose Juan’ Diaz – Until ah wet Jasper ‘Jasper YMC’ Alexander – Festival Denis Bowman – Tink butt easy Gregory ‘Pekos’ Cato – Poor Keyboard Shaunelle McKenzie – Doh Study Meh McGaffrey ‘Loombay’ Medford, Jesse ‘Fligh’ Haynes & Brendon ‘Mac-I’ Saunders – Wasted Rayvonne ‘Reva’ Rodney – Zess No Stress

Soca Monarch Category

Kemmy Christopher – Spirit of Carnival Keneil ‘Dose up’ Alexander – Butt Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Horn me Shorn ‘Shorn Beats’ Nimblet, Kelvin ‘Double R’ Wilson & Enrique Marshall – Good Energy Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes – Farmer Keith Currency – Rum over people Zimbory ‘Ghaza’ Joseph – Carnival Kertis ‘Gully’ Marshall – Why de cat in the rain Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Wild Esron ‘Esron Spielbery – Headways Samantha Bryant & Nadine Bryant (Sun Divas) – Sick wuk Alpha ‘Stinger Nettle’ Allick – Bring yo catt in the road Ishatta ‘Shatta’ Da Silva – Long fi see town Kelvin ‘Killy’ Wilson – In Dey

All artistes are asked to attend a meeting at the CDC’s Conference Room today (Tuesday 27th June 2023) at 5:00 pm. A representative from the band K-Netik is also asked to be in attendance.