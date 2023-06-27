Download Our App
Preliminaries for Ragga Soca & Soca Monarch will feature 26 artistes

Press Release
SHATTA

The following artistes have been selected from the Ragga Soca & Soca Monarch preliminaries held on Monday 26th June to compete in the finals which is scheduled for Friday 7th July and Saturday 8th July 2023 respectively at the Victoria Park commencing at 9:00 pm.  They are:

Ragga Soca Category

  1. Hance John – Bruk out
  2. Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Love of Carnival
  3. Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Jam Again
  4. Ozarie Matthews – Pastor Choking the Bishop
  5. Nasir ‘Nasos’ Primus – Dirty Mas
  6. Ramon ‘Jose Juan’ Diaz – Until ah wet
  7. Jasper ‘Jasper YMC’ Alexander – Festival
  8. Denis Bowman – Tink butt easy
  9. Gregory ‘Pekos’ Cato – Poor Keyboard
  10. Shaunelle McKenzie – Doh Study Meh
  11. McGaffrey ‘Loombay’ Medford, Jesse ‘Fligh’ Haynes & Brendon ‘Mac-I’ Saunders – Wasted
  12. Rayvonne ‘Reva’ Rodney – Zess No Stress

Soca Monarch Category

  1. Kemmy Christopher – Spirit of Carnival
  2. Keneil ‘Dose up’ Alexander – Butt
  3. Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Horn me
  4. Shorn ‘Shorn Beats’ Nimblet, Kelvin ‘Double R’ Wilson & Enrique Marshall – Good Energy
  5. Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes – Farmer
  6. Keith Currency – Rum over people
  7. Zimbory ‘Ghaza’ Joseph – Carnival
  8. Kertis ‘Gully’ Marshall – Why de cat in the rain
  9. Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Wild
  10. Esron ‘Esron Spielbery – Headways
  11. Samantha Bryant & Nadine Bryant (Sun Divas) – Sick wuk
  12. Alpha ‘Stinger Nettle’ Allick – Bring yo catt in the road
  13. Ishatta ‘Shatta’ Da Silva – Long fi see town
  14. Kelvin ‘Killy’ Wilson – In Dey

All artistes are asked to attend a meeting at the CDC’s Conference Room today (Tuesday 27th June 2023) at 5:00 pm.  A representative from the band K-Netik is also asked to be in attendance.

