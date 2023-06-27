The following artistes have been selected from the Ragga Soca & Soca Monarch preliminaries held on Monday 26th June to compete in the finals which is scheduled for Friday 7th July and Saturday 8th July 2023 respectively at the Victoria Park commencing at 9:00 pm. They are:
Ragga Soca Category
- Hance John – Bruk out
- Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Love of Carnival
- Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Jam Again
- Ozarie Matthews – Pastor Choking the Bishop
- Nasir ‘Nasos’ Primus – Dirty Mas
- Ramon ‘Jose Juan’ Diaz – Until ah wet
- Jasper ‘Jasper YMC’ Alexander – Festival
- Denis Bowman – Tink butt easy
- Gregory ‘Pekos’ Cato – Poor Keyboard
- Shaunelle McKenzie – Doh Study Meh
- McGaffrey ‘Loombay’ Medford, Jesse ‘Fligh’ Haynes & Brendon ‘Mac-I’ Saunders – Wasted
- Rayvonne ‘Reva’ Rodney – Zess No Stress
Soca Monarch Category
- Kemmy Christopher – Spirit of Carnival
- Keneil ‘Dose up’ Alexander – Butt
- Omarion ‘Marlo Benn’ Benn – Horn me
- Shorn ‘Shorn Beats’ Nimblet, Kelvin ‘Double R’ Wilson & Enrique Marshall – Good Energy
- Kahm ‘Fligh’ Haynes – Farmer
- Keith Currency – Rum over people
- Zimbory ‘Ghaza’ Joseph – Carnival
- Kertis ‘Gully’ Marshall – Why de cat in the rain
- Javid ‘Jay-R’ Rouse – Wild
- Esron ‘Esron Spielbery – Headways
- Samantha Bryant & Nadine Bryant (Sun Divas) – Sick wuk
- Alpha ‘Stinger Nettle’ Allick – Bring yo catt in the road
- Ishatta ‘Shatta’ Da Silva – Long fi see town
- Kelvin ‘Killy’ Wilson – In Dey
All artistes are asked to attend a meeting at the CDC’s Conference Room today (Tuesday 27th June 2023) at 5:00 pm. A representative from the band K-Netik is also asked to be in attendance.