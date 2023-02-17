President Maduro & Colombia’s Petro Sign Trade Agreement

The President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and his Colombian counterpart, Gustavo Petro, signed on Thursday the Partial Agreement of a Commercial Nature No. 28. The meeting took place at the Atanasio Girardot International Bridge, on the common border, with delegations from both parties.

“It is a pleasure to be here at this border, which we can now cross without any major problems. We are here to sign a partial agreement that is another step towards integration, which I believe should never have been suspended,” said the Colombian President.

For his part, the Venezuelan President stressed the importance of the path of reunification between the two countries: “For us, it is essential that we walk the path of reunion, of union, of reunification between two peoples that have always been marked by providence and destiny to live as brothers and sisters,” he said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

We have no Guarantees to resume talks with opposition: Maduro

On Wednesday, Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro doubted that his administration could continue negotiating with the opposition, which he accused of not complying with previously-signed agreements.

“If they cannot comply with an agreement that has been discussed for months and was signed with international observers, what guarantees, certainty, or motivation can the revolutionary government have to sit down again to negotiate with this sector? None,” the Bolivarian leader said.

Maduro recalled that the opposition did not concretize the Second Partial Agreement for the Protection of the Venezuelan People, which both parties signed in November 2022 to guarantee that Venezuela recovers about US$3.2 billion retained in the international financial system due to the U.S. blockade.

“This sector has no word. It called for sanctions and the U.S. invasion. Now its members try to apologize. They sit down to talk about the call we have made and sign an agreement that they do not recognize,” he insisted.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

With applause they fired the Venezuelan brigade members in Türkiye

The members of the Task Force humanitarian Simón Bolívar were fired from Türkiye with great affection by the government authorities and diplomatic corps, for the effort made to rescue the survivors of the earthquakes that occurred on February 6.

It should be remembered that the members of the Humanitarian Task Force moved to the adiyaman city in Türkiye on February 9, to support search and rescue efforts for earthquake survivors.

The information was released by Telesur correspondent Madelein García through her account on the social network Twitter, in which she indicated that the Venezuelan brigade members were dismissed with applause as a symbol of gratitude for their noble work: “They are heroes and our brothers”, were part of the expressions of those present at the farewell.

“The #Türkiye government bid farewell to the Simón Bolívar Humanitarian Task Force with great affection and with applause, symbols thanked the effort for being there to help rescue their people in #Adiyaman “they are heroes and our brothers,” the Telesur correspondent published.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve

Venezuelan government ratifies full validity of the Geneva Agreement

On the 57th anniversary of the signing of the Geneva Agreement, the Venezuelan Government ratified its full validity as a legal framework for the practical and satisfactory solution of the territorial dispute of Guayana Esequiba.

Through a statement published by Foreign Minister Yván Gil, the country ratified the validity of the Agreement signed on February 17, 1966: “After 57 years of its validity, Venezuela has demonstrated its unwavering conviction for peace, legality and unrestricted respect for the principles of Public International Law, as the only bulwarks to advance along the safe path that will resolve this controversy and will safeguard its inalienable sovereign rights over the Essequibo,” the statement said.

Source: Ultimasnoticias.com.ve