President Maduro delivers more houses through Great Housing Mission

The President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, delivered this Thursday the 4 million 600 thousand house of the Great Housing Mission Venezuela (GMVV), in the Falcón state.

From the western entity, the head of state reported that a total of 112 homes were delivered in this urbanization for the same number of families.

The Great Housing Mission Venezuela (GMVV), arises on April 30, 2011, in response to the historic housing crisis, generated by the governments of the IV Republic. Thus, at the beginning of that year, Commander Hugo Chávez made the decision to carry out the most ambitious housing plan in the country’s history.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve

President Maduro Urges Lifting Sanctions Against Venezuela

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro took stock of the work of Bolivarian diplomacy during the summit between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) that took place in Brussels, Belgium.

Referring to Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, Maduro highlighted that she “took our truth” to the summit “so that Europe definitely understands that Venezuela does not want to go back to the times of interventionism and colonialism. We want respect because everything is possible with respect.”

Through bilateral meetings with various European leaders, Rodriguez made it clear that Venezuela is a country that wants to live and grow in peace, which requires the lifting of sanctions against its people.

“They must respect our social, economic, and political life. They must lift the sanctions they have on our country because they are unjustified, immoral, illegal, and criminal. They should lift them definitively and without conditions. We, Venezuelans, do not accept that anyone conditions what happens inside our country,” Maduro said.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Asks to Eliminate Blockades in CELAC-EU Summit

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez advocated for the elimination of blockades against nations during her participation in the summit between the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU) that takes place in Brussels, Belgium.

The Bolivarian leader called for the construction of a common action plan and agenda between Europe and Latin America to strengthen the path towards cooperation.

Rodriguez also recalled that the blockade imposed on Venezuela constitutes a flagrant violation of the United Nations charter: “We are in an aggravated situation in the middle of the blockade and that is why we must correct imbalances between two blocks,” she pointed out.

Rodriguez reiterated the denunciation of the impact that the economic blockade has caused to Venezuela, which has had repercussions on the production and export of oil internationally.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela Will Not Allow EU Electoral Mission in 2024 Elections

The Venezuelan government announced Thursday that it will not allow the presence of a European Union Electoral Observation Mission in the presidential elections scheduled for next year.

The president and deputy of the National Assembly (AN, unicameral parliament), Jorge Rodríguez, announced the decision during today’s ordinary session of the legislative body. It is taken considering that the members of the European Parliament acted in a rude manner by meddling in the internal affairs of the country, the official said.

Rodriguez asked for respect for sovereignty: “The future of Venezuela is decided by Venezuelans (…) no electoral observation mission from Europe will return here; they will not return because they are rude and colonialist,” he said.

According to the official, EU emissaries have been sent asking to be invited to the 2024 presidential elections. “We formally tell them that we do not have time to consider their request,” said the AN president, while pointing out that in Venezuela, laws are made as dictated by the Constitution.

Source: Telesurenglish.net

Venezuela joins Global Gateway to reduce greenhouse gases

Venezuela joins the Global Gateway initiative with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing gas production in the country, reported the Vice President of the Republic, Delcy Rodríguez.

Through his account on the social network Twitter, Rodríguez indicated that Venezuela joined the Global Gateway initiative, launched during the III CELAC-EU Summit.

It also pointed out that Petróleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) will be responsible for executing said strategy.

“During the III #CELACUE Summit and the launch of the Global Gateway initiative, the project to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase gas production in Venezuela has been incorporated; This action will be carried out in #Monagas, between @PDVSA and European energy companies”, published the Vice President.

Source: en.ultimasnoticias.com.ve