President Maduro’s upcoming hearing in U.S. not an act of justice

One day before the hearing scheduled for March 26, in which Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores are to appear before US courts, the defense team has publicly denounced the United States government for attempting to prevent the president from being able to pay for his legal representation. In this regard, in an interview with Sputnik, Venezuelan political scientist Carolina Escarrá warns that this type of action reflects the political and economic nature of the process, above any legal basis.

The specialist maintains that the hearing will be resolved more by geopolitical negotiations than by legal arguments and that Washington has acted from the outset with a clear interest: to control the natural resources of Venezuela. For Escarrá, the “kidnapping” of Maduro responds to “an economic interest, of transnationals linked to the [US] political elite… They had to generate a commotion in Venezuela to access oil, gold, and rare earths.”

The dismantling of the “Cartel de los Soles”

One of the central elements she highlights is the modification of the original accusation after the detention. Escarra notes that the 2020 indictment, promoted by then-Attorney General William Barr, “was full of elements linked to the Cartel de los Soles.” However, after President Maduro’s abduction, the charges underwent significant changes. “When they get to President Nicolás Maduro and the First Lady, Cilia Flores, they immediately modify that indictment, and there are only two mentions [of the Cartel de los Soles]. It is as if it were no longer the name of a cartel but of a political culture of corruption,” explained the analyst. “That is how they handle it in the complaint itself,” she added.

JUDGE ASSESSES WHETHER VENEZUELA CAN PAY FOR THE DEFENSE OF MADURO AND CILIA

The lawyer refuted the prosecution’s arguments that the state should be prevented from covering the defense costs of the president and the first lady. President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores appeared before a New York court on Thursday in a hearing marked by debate over the use of sovereign resources for their legal representation. During the session, Judge Alvin Hellerstein questioned the validity and logic of the prosecution’s arguments for keeping the assets frozen, assets that would allow them to finance their legal defense.

The magistrate suggested that the license required for these payments may have been “arbitrarily withheld” by the Treasury Department. At a moment of high legal significance, Judge Hellerstein prioritized due process principles over foreign policy considerations. He emphasized that the defendants’ right to a defense is paramount and supersedes any imposed sanctions. “I see no permanent national security interest in the right to defend oneself,” the judge stated, refuting the position of the United States government which seeks to prevent the Venezuelan state from paying the fees of its representatives.

Prosecutor insists on sanctions while defense denounces rights violations

The prosecution, represented by Kyle Wirshba, attempted to justify the restriction of funds by arguing that allowing access to these resources would undermine the nature of international sanctions. According to the prosecutor, if the premise of the measures is to prevent the use of national wealth, “that would undermine the sanctions by allowing them to access those same funds now to pay for their defense.” This stance was met with skepticism by the court, which questioned the appropriateness of maintaining such blockades in a context of diplomatic thaw. For its part, the defense team, led by attorney Barry Pollack, insisted that the U.S. government is violating constitutional rights by preventing Venezuela from covering the costs of the defense. Pollack argued that resorting to public defenders would be a financial burden on the American taxpayer, given that funds are available from Venezuela.

The lawyer stressed that it makes no sense to exhaust public resources in a scenario where there is “someone other than the American taxpayer ready, willing and able to finance that defense.”

US SANCTIONS ON VENEZUELA CONTINUE: CORPORATE BENEFICIARIES AND A TARGETED SOCIETY

In the wake of Washington’s January 3 military attack and then problematic détente with Caracas, corporate media suggest a meaningful shift in Venezuela policy, implying relief for a country long subjected to economic coercion. However, far from dismantling the sanctions regime, the US has merely adjusted its application through licensing mechanisms, leaving the core structure of coercive measures fully intact.

Not a single sanction has been rescinded

In fact, there is no evidence of any revocation of executive orders, removal of Venezuela-related sanctions authorities, and certainly no formal termination or suspension of Washington’s sanctions regime. At a February 21 meeting I attended in Venezuela, Anti-Blockade Vice Minister William Castillo described sanctions as a “policy of extermination.” These measures, “the cruelest aggression against our people,” had been renewed the day before by Trump. To do so, he had to certify the original mistruth first fabricated by Barack Obama in 2015: that Venezuela poses an “extraordinary threat” to US national security. Castillo cited 1,087 measures imposed by the US and another 916 by its echo, the European Union. These unilateral coercive measures have a corrosive effect on popular support for the government, which is precisely the purpose of this form of collective punishment, illegal under international law.

In 2023, Castillo described Washington’s economic aggression as a means to destroy Venezuela without having to invade. The Bolivarian Revolution’s successful resistance, including positive GDP growth while under siege, suggests why the US felt compelled to escalate with a military incursion on January 3, killing over 100 and kidnapping the country’s lawful head of state and his wife.

Licenses vs. sanctions

What has happened in practice is a much more limited form of relief under the sanctions regime. The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Asset Control (OFAC) has issued broad licenses allowing certain dealings primarily with Venezuela’s state oil (PDVSA) and gold (Minerven) sectors. OFAC licenses carve out limited exceptions principally benefitting US and other foreign corporations, not necessarily the Venezuelan people. Activities are authorized that would otherwise be illegal under US law, even though such activities are lawful under international law. They come with conditions, limits, and reporting requirements and can be revoked at any time.

In practical terms, sanctions remain in place, although certain transactions are temporarily allowed under strict licensing rules. “The result is a hybrid scheme in which formal sanctions and operational licenses coexist, enabling limited flows of economic activity,” according to Misión Verdad. This flexible arrangement of sanctions combined with licenses allows US and other foreign corporations to make a profit off of the coercive system. Under sanctions alone, the targeted people overwhelmingly suffer but, secondarily, US and other corporations are shut out. Under this hybrid system, control is maintained and money is made.

VENEZUELANS MARCH TO DEMAND AN END TO US SANCTIONS

On Monday, Venezuelans filled the main avenues of Caracas to demand the immediate lifting of U.S. economic sanctions against their country. Diosdado Cabello, the secretary of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), led the mobilization, emphasizing that removing U.S. sanctions is vital to fully restoring public services. “Without the blockade, the Venezuelan state will be able to directly improve care in hospitals, the electrical system, and the country’s wage policy,” he said. The peaceful protest began with a large gathering at Morelos Square in the Bellas Artes area, from where participants marched along Mexico and Universidad avenues to Caracas Square.

PSUV Mobilization Vice President Nahum Fernandez described the event as a reaffirmation of national sovereignty at a complex historical moment. He highlighted that popular unity is the central pillar for consolidating the economic growth projected in the Seven Transformations Plan (7T). Participants voiced support for acting President Delcy Rodriguez, who assumed office after U.S. bombings against the South American nation on Jan. 3. Rodriguez has maintained a firm diplomatic stance, recently urging the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump to lift sanctions in order to normalize bilateral relations.

For the PSUV, Rodriguez’s leadership represents continuity of social programs amid external aggression. The march also served as a platform to denounce the kidnapping of President Nicolas Maduro and first lady Cilia Flores by U.S. forces. Protesters said Maduro remains unlawfully detained in New York and demanded his immediate release, calling his capture a flagrant violation of international law and regional peace.

THE SECOND HEARING FOR NICOLÁS AND CILIA CONCLUDES IN A BROOKLYN COURT

The judge promises to issue a decision soon on whether or not to order the Trump administration to allow Venezuela to pay court costs. At 11:45 (15:45 GMT) the second hearing began in a federal court in New York in the case against President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, both kidnapped in Caracas and accused by the US Justice Department of drug trafficking-related charges, began this Thursday.

According to US media reports, Maduro and Flores are sitting next to their defense team and are wearing headphones to listen to the translation of what is being discussed during the hearing. The judge in charge of the case, Alvin Hellerstein, entered the courtroom about 45 minutes late, as the hearing was scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Maduro and Flores arrived at the courthouse early this morning, around 4:00 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT), in a convoy of three closed, windowless vans. One of Maduro and Flores’ lawyers, Barry Pollack, told the magistrate that his clients cannot afford their defense themselves and stated that they “have every right to use” Venezuelan government funds, according to media present in the courtroom during the 40-minute hearing.

The issue of whether or not to use Venezuelan funds to pay the lawyer was the focus of the prosecutor’s argument and the judge’s questions, who, due to his constant replies, did not seem convinced to prohibit the use of Venezuelan state resources, but we will have to wait for his decision in the coming days. The couple’s defense team recently asked the judge to dismiss the charges, arguing that the U.S. government revoked the licenses that allowed the use of Venezuelan funds to cover their defense, which they describe as an “administrative error.” Media outlets present reported that Federal Judge Alvin Hellerstein asserted he would not dismiss the case despite the ongoing dispute over his legal fees. However, at the conclusion of the hearing, he promised to issue a decision soon on whether or not to order the Trump administration to allow Venezuela to pay the court costs that Maduro and his wife have accumulated. The judge did not set a date for the next court session.

VENEZUELAN DIPLOMATS SET TO ARRIVE IN WASHINGTON THIS WEEK; NEW HEAD OF RETURN TO THE HOMELAND PROGRAM

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— On Tuesday, Acting President Delcy Rodríguez announced that a Venezuelan diplomatic delegation will depart for Washington this week. The move aims to resume formal diplomatic ties, as previously announced on February 3, marking one month since the unprecedented US military strikes on Venezuela and the criminal abduction of President Nicolás Maduro. “This week, a delegation of diplomats will be leaving for Washington to begin this new stage of relations and political diplomatic dialogue between our government,” Acting President Rodríguez said during a meeting at Miraflores Palace with investors and business associations. “So welcome, thank you again, and I hope you return very soon so we can move forward with more concrete projects.”

During the meeting, the Chavista leader reaffirmed Venezuela’s willingness to establish a direct communication channel to facilitate a transparent institutional cooperation agenda. She further reiterated the state’s commitment to rebuilding strong bilateral political and commercial relations with the US to move past the current restrictive framework of illegal US sanctions.

OFAC issues General License 53

Shortly after the announcement, the US Department of the Treasury, through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), issued General License 53. This license authorizes transactions linked to Venezuelan diplomatic missions, effectively permitting the operation of Venezuelan diplomatic representations in the US. The first paragraph of the new OFAC license states: “All transactions prohibited by the Venezuela sanctions regulations, 31 CFR part 591 (the VSR), that are related to the provision of goods or services in the United States to official missions of the government of Venezuela to the United States or to permanent missions of the government of Venezuela to international organizations in the United States (collectively, the ‘missions’), and payment for such goods or services, are authorized…”

Legal security versus OFAC licenses

During the session, Rodríguez emphasized the importance of moving away from the model of temporary OFAC licenses, such as those granted to companies like Chevron, toward a system of permanent legal security. She noted that a framework without sanctions is necessary to provide real certainty for investments in the short, medium, and long term. She informed business leaders that intermittent licenses make long-term project planning impossible. Furthermore, she reaffirmed Venezuela’s commitment to building a stable and transparent economic cooperation agenda that mutually benefits both peoples. Rodríguez also highlighted the immense mineral potential of the country, which possesses some of the largest reserves of gold, bauxite, and diamonds on the planet, offering strategic opportunities for alliances under the principle of respect for Venezuelan sovereignty.

HOW VENEZUELAN NEIGHBORHOODS ARE REDESIGNING THE URBAN FUTURE

Insurgent citizenship is a response to the trend of displacing the poor from their historical spaces. This 21st-century Caracas has ceased to be a mere accumulation of concrete, revealing itself instead as a battleground of ideas. While imposed planning—anchored in a technical and business logic that favors centers of power—insists on reducing territory to a commodity subject to monetary speculation, a powerful response is emerging in the working-class neighborhoods: insurgent urbanism. It is not just about building walls or laying out sidewalks, but about a struggle for the very meaning of life (an ontological dispute), for the right to exist and decide on one’s home. Through collective ingenuity and the use of history as a defense, communities like San Agustín, El Calvario, and the Urban Land Committees are breaking the control of the “experts” to demonstrate that, faced with the systematic theft that gentrification represents (the expulsion of the poor to make way for businesses or elites), self-management is the most powerful tool of political freedom.

Elite planning vs. people’s urbanism

The dispute over territory stems from opposing views on what a city is and for whom it is built. On the one hand, traditional planning sees the city as a finished product, a commodity designed for the real estate business and consumption, where space is a rigid structure managed by an elite of technicians who centralize decision-making. In this scheme, the resident is reduced to a “consumer citizen,” a passive recipient or “client” of the state that prioritizes market value over basic human needs.

How Venezuelan neighborhoods are redesigning the urban future

The city is not something predetermined, but a historical construct born from active participation. This model champions an “insurgent citizenry” where residents recognize themselves as having the power to change things, replacing the monologue of experts with the knowledge of the community. Shared management and the production of local knowledge are the main drivers for ensuring that urban space recovers its human value and faithfully serves the dignity of life.

Saint Augustine of the South

The 100% San Agustín project is at the forefront of community-based tourism and self-management. Through “Cumbe Tours,” the community showcases the authenticity of its gastronomy and Afro-Venezuelan heritage, taking control of its own history in the face of external prejudices. The residents are the guides and managers of their own resources, ensuring that the economic benefits remain within the neighborhood. A landmark achievement is the creation of the world’s first rooftop art gallery, visible from the Metrocable, which constitutes a political takeover of public space. This model of “freedom in living” removes the label of dangerous area, positioning San Agustín as the cultural heart of Venezuela and protecting it through art against the pressures of displacement driven by wealth. With their 2020-2030 Plan, they demonstrate that recognizing collective identity is the most powerful tool to combat exclusion.

THE ECONOMIC RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN SANCTIONS, RECOVERY, AND GROWTH

The Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) published updated data on the country’s balance of payments. The institution had not published these figures since 2019. The balance of payments is the statistical record of all economic transactions (goods, services, and capital) carried out between all residents and businesses of a country and the rest of the world during a specific period. This figure illustrates how the country’s import/export trade performed.

The published data corresponds to the end of 2025. According to the main national banking institution, total exports amounted to approximately 26.785 billion US dollars (USD). Oil exports totaled USD 18.212 billion. This represents 67.9% of the country’s total revenue from exports. The data suggest that while oil exports remain the essential basis of foreign exchange earnings for the country, the percentage of other, non-oil activities, has become more relevant. This is largely explained by the number of barrels of crude oil that have been exported. While Venezuela has revived its oil and fuel exports, these remain considerably lower compared to the years prior to 2019. BCV data also indicate that oil import expenditures totaled USD 2.521 billion, a reduction of 3.74% compared to 2024.

Detailed analysis of the economic damage

The figures released by the BCV illustrate a widespread and profound damage to hydrocarbon activities, which are the fundamental basis of the Venezuelan economy. The amounts obtained from oil exports in 2023, 2024, and 2025 are remarkably similar to those of 1997, 1998, and 1999, a time of very low oil prices when barrels of crude were priced between USD 10 and 15 internationally. The data indicates that similar amounts were received from oil exports during the years 2024 and 2025, this being an income in the lowest range, compared to the records from 2000 to 2019.

Other relevant data

The financial institution has disclosed other additional and complementary data. Throughout 2025, a balance of payments surplus (positive) of USD 2.2 billion was recorded, reflecting a favorable external position. The institution also noted a recovery in the national gross domestic product (GDP). The economy completed 19 consecutive quarters of growth, expanding by 8.66% by the end of 2025.

VENEZUELA RECEIVES 411 REPATRIATED CITIZENS AS US DEPORTATIONS CONTINUE

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— In the third week of March 2026, Venezuela received three additional groups of citizens under the “Return to the Homeland” (Vuelta a la Patria) program. These latest arrivals at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira, demonstrate a sustained effort by the Venezuelan state to provide a sovereign and dignified response to the ongoing mass deportation campaign by the US government. The arrivals continue to follow the framework established by the 2025 agreement between Caracas and the US regime, which has seen a constant flow of repatriated nationals who are fleeing the systemic failures and racist persecution inherent in the US immigration system.

A legacy of sovereign protection since 2018

While current data focuses on the 2025–2026 period, the Return to the Homeland program has been a cornerstone of Venezuelan social policy since its inception in 2018. Over the last eight years, hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans have been repatriated through this state-led initiative. Official figures indicate that over one million citizens have utilized the program to escape xenophobia, labor exploitation, and carceral detention that characterize the migrant experience in the US and countries aligned with Washington’s interests.

The Venezuelan migration patterns across the region are a direct consequence of the illegal US blockade and the multifaceted hybrid war aimed at destabilizing the Bolivarian Revolution. While the US regime initially incentivized migration to manufacture a “failed state” narrative, it has now pivoted toward criminalizing the very diaspora it helped create. In response, the Venezuelan government ensures that every returning citizen is met with a comprehensive social care protocol. This protocol includes immediate medical attention, psychological counseling, and socioeconomic support to facilitate migrants’ reintegration into the country’s productive life. This sovereign shield remains an essential defense against the fallout of imperialist aggression, reaffirming the right of all Venezuelans to live and thrive in their own land.

DELCY RODRÍGUEZ ORDERED THE DEPLOYMENT OF THE HOLY WEEK 2026 SECURITY OPERATION

The operation will involve more than 229 officials from Citizen Security agencies. This Friday will mark the start of the national deployment of security and civil protection, designed to guarantee the safe enjoyment of Venezuelans during the Holy Week holiday. The operation will involve more than 229 officials from Citizen Security agencies, the Fire Department, and Civil Protection, who will be strategically deployed throughout the national territory. The information was released by acting president Delcy Rodríguez during a visit to Nueva Esparta state. The work of these thousands of officials will be to safeguard the peace and integrity of all Venezuelans, ensuring that they can enjoy the holiday in a safe and responsible manner. This deployment is part of the National Executive’s commitment to ensuring that Holy Week takes place in a safe and secure environment so that the Venezuelan people can fully enjoy the religious and recreational activities.

Holiday across the entire public sector for energy savings

The acting president of the republic, Delcy Rodríguez, announced from the state of Nueva Esparta that she It declares the entire Holy Week, starting on Monday the 30th, as non-working days. March, due to the implementation of energy saving measures being carried out by the National Executive, in response to the heat wave resulting from the solar decline over our territory. The president made this announcement from San Carlos de Borromeo Castle in Pampatar, where she announced the security deployment for Holy Week 2026, which will be implemented starting this Friday throughout the country and will be announced by the Minister of the Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello.

TENTH CELAC SUMMIT IN BOGOTÁ REAFFIRMS ZONE OF PEACE AMID DISCREPANCIES ABOUT CUBA WITHIN US-LED BLOC (+VENEZUELA, CHINA, AND AFRICA)

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—From March 20 to 21, the 10th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) was held in Bogotá, Colombia. On Friday, March 20, the CELAC-Africa High-Level Forum took place, followed by the summit of heads of state on Saturday. During the summit, the pro-tempore presidency of CELAC was transferred to Uruguay. In the summit’s final declaration, the member countries reaffirmed the validity of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace. This reaffirmation stems from a collective commitment to guaranteeing regional stability and respect for the sovereignty of its peoples.

However, Trinidad and Tobago was the only country that disassociated completely from this long standing regional principle contained in paragraph number one of the final declaration. The Caribbean country, under the administration of Kamla Persad-Bissessar, according to analysts, has moved from having one of the most sovereignty-driven foreign policies to being an appendix of the US militarist and imperialist attempts to regain control over the region.

Venezuelan peace diplomacy

Venezuela was represented at the summit by Foreign Affairs Minister Yván Gil. Acting President Delcy Rodríguez did not explain the reason for her absence. The Venezuelan delegation made a strong call to consolidate a region free of economic sanctions and militarism. It emphasized that peace is not merely the absence of armed conflict, but rather the guarantee of comprehensive development based on social justice and mutual respect. During his speech, Gil questioned the effectiveness of regional mechanisms without a collective response to external aggression, in reference to the bloody US military bombing of Venezuela on Jan. 3. “How can we speak of unity if we are incapable of forming a common front against collective sanctions like those suffered by the people of Cuba and Venezuela?” he asked, emphasizing that both nations are subjected to blockades, sanctions, and economic coercion without a decisive regional response.

Gil demanded the restoration of the legitimate rights of President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, following the unjust and illegal kidnapping by US imperialism. “CELAC needs to shake things up, it needs to react, it needs to convene with historical urgency. What good is a regional organization if its heads of state do not fully enjoy immunity or if our capitals can be violated without a collective response?” he asked. Minister Gil reiterated that the cohesion of the bloc should not be conditioned by political positions. “CELAC must move towards a firm position that allows us to build a region without illegal sanctions. It is time to break free from the shackles of petty interests. It is time to leave behind small calculations. It is time to act as a community with a shared destiny,” the Venezuelan top diplomat added, while asserting that “unity is not a slogan, it is a historical obligation and this is the moment to assume it.”