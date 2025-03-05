President of Mexico addresses unilateral imposition of tariffs by United States

Yesterday, after a 30-day pause, the United States government unilaterally decided to impose a 25% tariff on Mexican exports, despite the trade agreement signed by President Trump during his first term, and notwithstanding the fact that, over the past 30 days, decisive actions have been taken against organized crime and fentanyl trafficking. Bilateral security and trade meetings were also held, resulting in substantive cooperation agreements between both countries.

On the night of March 3rd—last night—the White House published an offensive, defamatory, and unfounded statement about the Mexican government, which we categorically deny and condemn.

Since the beginning of my administration on October 1, 2024, we have worked on security matters and achieved significant results. For example, in the case of fentanyl trafficking, according to data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) itself, U.S. seizures of fentanyl originating in Mexico fell by 50% from October 2024 to January 2025.

Other results achieved in the first five months of this administration include:

The seizure of 6,998 firearms, 75% of which originated from the United States.

The seizure of 121.4 tons of drugs, including 1,260 kilograms of fentanyl and 1,332,126 fentanyl pills.

The dismantling of 329 clandestine methamphetamine laboratories.

A record seizure of 26.4 tons of cocaine in maritime operations.

The detention of 13,858 people for high-impact crimes.

The extradition of 29 individuals to the United States, charged with serious crimes related to violence and drug trafficking, enhancing security for both countries.

This progress has led to a 15% reduction in intentional homicides in our country between October 2024 and February 2025.

Therefore, we firmly state that there is no reason, motive, or justification for this decision, which will harm our peoples and nations.

We have said this clearly: cooperation and coordination, yes; subordination and interventionism, no. Mexico must be respected; we are equal nations.

For humanitarian reasons, we collaborate to prevent illegal drug trafficking to the United States, but as we have said many times, the U.S. government must also confront the opioid crisis that has caused countless deaths in its own country. This is a severe public health issue they must address. They must also act against the criminal groups that smuggle fentanyl precursors through their ports and airports and those who illegally produce, distribute, and sell fentanyl and other drugs in their territory, poisoning their people.

CBP data from 2024, published by the Cato Institute in Washington, shows that 80% of those arrested at U.S. ports of entry for fentanyl trafficking between 2019 and 2024 were American citizens. Furthermore, the U.S. Sentencing Commission reports that 81.9% of those prosecuted for drug trafficking are American.

In addition, on January 8, the U.S. Department of Justice recognized the serious problem of arms trafficking from the United States to Mexico, stating that 74% of high-powered weapons seized in Mexico illegally originated from the U.S.

It is time for each country to assume its commitment. In the United States, the opioid crisis began with the irresponsible approval and promotion of pharmaceuticals by the FDA. A lawsuit against a U.S. pharmaceutical company revealed that the approval of the first opioid drug was based on falsified data presented to the FDA.

Both nations need to coordinate efforts to address violence and drug trafficking, but this collaboration must always be based on respect.

I want to make it clear today that we will always seek a negotiated solution, as we have proposed, always with respect for our sovereignty. However, the unilateral decision taken by the United States negatively impacts national and foreign companies operating in our country and harms our peoples. Therefore, we have decided to respond with tariff and non-tariff measures, which I will announce to the public next Sunday.

We do not intend to initiate an economic or trade confrontation, which, unfortunately, is the opposite of what we should be doing—that is, deepening the integration of our economies to strengthen our region against the economic and commercial progress of other regions.

But it is impossible to ignore the damage this decision will inflict on both American citizens and companies by raising the prices of goods produced in our country and hindering job creation in both nations.

Nobody wins with this decision; on the contrary, it harms the peoples we represent.

To the women and men of Mexico, I remind you that for the past six years, we have strengthened the domestic market and job creation through public investment, higher minimum wages, and social welfare programs. Additionally, we recently introduced the Mexico Plan to stimulate investment in the domestic market.

During the difficult period of sadness and desolation caused by the pandemic, we overcame adversity when the economy plunged to levels never seen before in Mexico’s modern history. We recovered in just two years. We have a strong economy and, above all, an empowered people who are engaged and have become the main political force.

We will continue to seek dialogue to find a reasonable and logical alternative.

I call on all the people of Mexico to face this challenge together, to maintain our unity. I say again, it is time to defend Mexico and its sovereignty. We must stay vigilant, remain calm, and act wisely; our people and our beloved Nation are strong and resilient.

I invite all Mexican women and men to an informative assembly in the Zócalo of Mexico City next Sunday at 12:00 p.m., where I will announce the actions we will take.

And together, we will face this challenge.

We are proud to be a free and sovereign country.

Together, we will succeed.