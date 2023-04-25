President of Venezuela & St Vincent’s PM hold dialogue in Caracas

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro met today in Caracas with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who is visiting the South American country to review the cooperation map.

According to reports on Tuesday, Gonsalves’ journey to Venezuela was intended to deepen connections of brotherhood between the two countries.

Maduro greeted the Caribbean PM at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of government, accompanied by the president of the National Assembly (parliament), Jorge Rodrguez, foreign minister Iván Gil, and Ral Li Causi, the vice minister for the Caribbean.

Gonsalves landed last night at Maiqueta’s Simón Bolvar international airport, where he was greeted by Li Causi.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Caracas this year, having previously visited in February and met with President Nicolás Maduro and other national authorities.

Venezuela and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on October 29, 1981, and continue to maintain close connections of brotherhood and cooperation in several fields.

¡Bienvenido Ralph! San Vicente y las Granadinas y Venezuela unidas en una sola lucha, el desarrollo de dos naciones hermanas. Es el camino de la independencia plena y del transito a la prosperidad de nuestros pueblos. pic.twitter.com/uyIEX16O0m — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) April 25, 2023