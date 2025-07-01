President Tinubu conferred with St Lucia’s highest national honour

Saint Lucia has conferred its highest national honour, Knight Commander of the Order of Saint Lucia (KCOSL), on President Bola Tinubu, in recognition of his efforts to strengthen the historical and cultural bonds between Africa and the Caribbean.

The formal investiture was performed by the Governor-General of Saint Lucia, Errol Charles, on Monday night at the official reception for President Tinubu at the Government House, Morne Fortune, Saint Lucia.

President Tinubu, who will now add the honorific of Sir to his numerous titles, expressed deep appreciation to the government and people of Saint Lucia for the honour.

President Tinubu, on a state visit to the Caribbean nation, said he was humbled to receive the honour. He noted that the recognition symbolised a deepening of historic and cultural connections between Nigeria and Saint Lucia.

He pledged to strengthen the ties between Nigeria and the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) member states.

“I am here as one of you representing that historical journey taken by our forebears, the history that we cannot reserve, but are prepared for progressive understanding.

“I am greatly honoured, on behalf of my country, on behalf of nearly 220 million people in Nigeria, to stand before you to thank you very much. I came here as a president, but I’m leaving as a knight,” President Tinubu said.

President Tinubu described the experience as “thrilling and exciting,” praising the warmth and generosity of the Saint Lucian people.

“It cannot be more thrilling, more exciting, and welcoming than that. You are great people. I thank the Prime Minister and His Excellency the Governor-General for seeing me worthy of this honour and knighthood.

Reflecting on his earlier address to the Saint Lucian Parliament on Monday, President Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to deepening cooperation between Nigeria and the OECS.

“I addressed the Parliament earlier today. I made some promises to enhance our connectivity and business opportunities, foster creativity in our future together, and help us overcome the legacy of our forebears’ years of separation.

“To see that we can resume cultural exchanges and believe in economic development is a responsibility that we must live up to,” he said.

Highlighting the industry of the African and Caribbean peoples, the President stressed that both regions must continue to work together in pursuit of prosperity.

“The black race is not lazy. We are hardworking and honest people. Given the opportunity, we can excel. We believe life itself has given us what we need.

“We have no cause to regret, and we have every reason to celebrate life, opportunity, and excellence. I come from a country where the people are incredibly hardworking and democratic in every aspect. We are good at agriculture and trading.

The Governor-General explained that with the investiture, the Nigerian leader will now be known as “Sir Bola Ahmed Tinubu, KCOSL (Hon.) President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

According to the Governor-General, the national honour acknowledges President Tinubu’s leadership on the African continent and his ongoing efforts to strengthen ties between Africa and the Caribbean.

It also reflects Saint Lucia’s appreciation for President Tinubu’s commitment to fostering cooperation across key areas of mutual interest, including trade and investment, climate resilience, healthcare, education, and cultural exchange.

He added that the honour affirms a shared vision for global South solidarity, rooted in historical connection and future collaboration.

Describing Tinubu’s visit to the country as historic, Erron reflected on the transatlantic past that connects both peoples.

“Today is a historic occasion for us, particularly for our many St. Lucian brothers and sisters, whose ancestors were rudely torn from their tribal homelands in Africa and deposited on these shores centuries ago.

“Deeper than the bonds of friendship is that deep kindred spirit transplanted generations ago in these islands, that elevates your visit to the status of a visiting relative, with all accompanying joy and goodness that such rare events allow,” he said.

Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, praised the Nigerian leader for accepting the highest honour and reinforcing the ties that unite Nigeria and the member states of the OECS.

“For St. Lucia and the OECS, part of our heritage lies in Africa, and we are proud of it. We want to develop it and ensure that the people of these two regions get closer together, because Africa and the region can be one and must be one.

“We are just eight hours away from Africa. We have to establish links so that our people can know what is happening in the motherland, and we can enjoy the fruits of what Africa has produced.

“So, Excellency, I want to thank you again. I want to tell you that we are very appreciative and look forward to strengthening the bonds of friendship between the people of Nigeria, the people of St. Lucia, and the people of the OECS,” he said.