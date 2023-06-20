Prime Minister Gonsalves to attend Paris Peace Forum Summit

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves is among regional leaders who will attend The Paris Peace Forum Summit.

The 2023 summit will establish a new global financing pact and will be held from June 22nd to 23rd in Paris, France.

The Summit will lay the foundation for a new system that will meet the many challenges which most of the countries of the world are faced with, such as climate change, protecting biodiversity, fighting inequality, among others.

Prime Minister Gonsalves and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Mottley will attend the June 22nd to 23rd meeting.