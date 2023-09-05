The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that Ralph Gonsalves, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, will be attending the Summit of the Group of 77 (G-77) plus China, which is scheduled to take place in Havana.

On X, the Cuban Foreign Ministry made a tweet stating that the event will serve as a comprehensive and inclusive platform for the purpose of reaching consensus on initiatives for South-South cooperation.

The Summit has received confirmations of attendance from Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil, Alberto Fernández of Argentina, Ranil Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi of Mozambique, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The forthcoming meeting, organized under the leadership of President Miguel Díaz-Canel of Cuba, who also serves as the temporary president of the bloc, is scheduled to occur on September 15 and 16. The primary objective of this gathering is to enhance the cohesion among member nations and collectively determine pragmatic measures to effectively address the prevailing challenges.

The G-77 plus China, consisting of 134 member states, represents around 80 percent of the global population and over two-thirds of the total United Nations membership.