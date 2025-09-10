Prince asks, “Are St. Vincent police officers thugs?”

Are SVG Police Officers Thugs?

“When police officers abuse citizens, public confidence in law enforcement erodes, making the job of good police officers unsafe,” asserts Mary Frances Berry.

Since the Unity Labour Party (ULP) government assumed power in St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), the constitutional provisions safeguarding life, freedom from inhumane treatment, and more specifically, the police force, have been subjected to relentless scrutiny and criticism. SVG has descended into a police state, and the actions of an influx of “bad cops” have rendered the work of the few good officers perilous and meaningless.

Numerous reports and embarrassing videos of “gangster police officers,” operating with criminality within the most formidable and supposedly inviolable police forces, have prompted Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves and Minister of National Security to infrequently address the nation. His efforts aim to mitigate the damage and restore public confidence in the police force by emphasising that, “police can perform their duties without resorting to physical force”. Also, he emphasises the importance of granting police officers the right to self-defence, ensuring that,“they can use reasonable force within the bounds of the law to protect themselves or others from imminent harm. It is crucial to reiterate that the government unequivocally opposes any form of police brutality”.

Regrettably, Mr. Prime Minister, the persistent and chronic actions of a significant number of police officers appear to have rendered your appeal ineffective. The evidence suggests that a substantial portion of police officers are unable to discharge their duties without resorting to abusive conduct towards citizens and seeking public notoriety, thereby tarnishing the reputation of the entire force and its relationship with the public.

Consequently, it is imperative that more stringent disciplinary measures be implemented, accompanied by a reduction in empty rhetoric from the Minister of National Security and the police hierarchy regarding police brutality in SVG. It is imperative that these rogue police officers be held accountable for their actions, and that this accountability be swift and decisive.

As a reminder to these rogue police officers, it is crucial to remember that they are governed by the 1947 Police Act (as amended), specifically Section 57 (c), which stipulates that a constable shall refrain from striking or using force towards any person in charge, except in cases where absolute necessity for safe custody or self-defence arises. Regrettably, as observed on a weekly basis, this section continues to be disregarded by police officers in the line of duty, and this oversight cannot be tolerated. It is imperative that these rogue police officers adhere to the laws of the country and cease their unlawful conduct. Ironically, these individuals are tasked with the mandate to protect and serve, and to uphold the laws of the nation, just as every other Vincentian.

As aptly articulated by Antonio Villaraigosa, it is imperative to emphasise that “no one is above the law, including politicians, priests, criminals, and police officers. We are all accountable for our actions”.

In the hope that this oversight body was established to address the shortcomings of police conduct, I would like to express my concern that its effectiveness remains uncertain. As a reminder, in 2023, then Chairman Wendell Davis outlined the committee’s role as monitoring police officers’ conduct and initiating disciplinary proceedings if allegations are substantiated. Davis emphasised that this committee serves as a means of resolving conflicts between members of the RSVG police force and the general public.

• While the establishment of this committee was intended to foster positive relations between the police and the public, the recent instances of police brutality, the lack of accountability, and the ineffectiveness of the committee in addressing reported cases raise serious concerns. It is imperative to assess the committee’s effectiveness since its inception.

Specifically, we need to determine the progress made by the committee in its efforts to investigate, adjudicate, and report upon the numerous complaints against police officers over the years. Additionally, we should inquire about the number of active cases that the committee is currently investigating and when victims, families, and friends will be notified of the outcomes. Clearly, there is a pressing need for a more robust, accountable, and transparent body to investigate police officers’ conduct in the line of duty.

In essence, the police have a fundamental obligation to prevent and detect crime, uphold law and order, and safeguard human rights. Regrettably, they frequently misuse their authority. From the fatal incident of Cjay Weekes, the brutal beating that induced a coma in Jemark Jackson, and the excessive force inflicted upon 15-year-old Damali Phillips, unlawful use of force by police has resulted in profoundly devastating outcomes. Numerous citizens have tragically lost their lives or sustained severe injuries during police operations, yet these incidents often go unpunished.

Despite the gravity of these human rights violations, the officers responsible for these abuses are rarely held accountable.

It is imperative to identify the underlying reasons that continue to fuel such actions by police officers and inactions by the government and established committees tasked with overseeing these officers.