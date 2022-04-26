Prince Edward laughs at Antigua’s call for reparations

A MEMBER of the British royal family laughed when asked to use diplomatic influence to achieve “reparatory justice” for Antigua and Barbuda.

Prince Edward joked about failing to take notes during Gaston Browne’s opening remarks and not being able to respond to all of his points. As the prime minister mentioned past “atrocities”, namely slavery and colonialism, he did not laugh at the comment.

The earl and countess were also told by Browne that the country wishes to “one day become a republic”.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with Edward and Sophie, Browne and his cabinet during their visit to the island on Monday.

After being asked to respond to Browne’s speech, the Earl nervously laughed.

The prime minister said the country may someday want to change its stance, but it is not “on the cards” right now.

“You’ll notice there is no protest here,” he said, adding that they were not “holding placards”.

He said they decided not to protest because they wanted a “very open and objective discussion”.

Despite understanding that the royal family does not engage in “contentious issues,” the prime minister said he wanted them to “understand these issues…so you can use your diplomatic influence to achieve the kind of reparatory justice we seek”.

In fact, we have been deprived of modern institutions such as universities and medical facilities, Browne said.

