Princess Juliana Airport to get new air bridges, baggage handling equipment

Princess Juliana International Airport’s executive company PJIAE has awarded three contracts for supply and installation of boarding and baggage handling equipment for the St. Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project.

The selected suppliers are global experts in passenger boarding bridges, baggage handling systems and security screening equipment, PJIAE stated in a release to the media.

The St. Maarten Airport Terminal Reconstruction Project encompasses eight Equipment Packages to be procured with a mix of one Works Package and seven Goods Packages.

The first of which was the Main Works contract which has since commenced at the Princess Juliana International Airport. This is followed by the three critical Equipment Packages for the supply and installation of the passenger boarding bridges, the baggage handling system and security screening equipment.

The awarded supplier for the passenger boarding bridges is the Shenzhen CIMC-Tianda Airport Support Ltd. and CIMC Tianda Netherlands Cooperatief U.A, a Chinese and Dutch joint venture.

For the baggage handling system, the awarded supplier is the Glidepath Ltd. (New Zealand), a subsidiary of Alstef Group.

Meanwhile, the bid for the security screening equipment was awarded to Sectus Technologies (Canada). The selected companies presented clear proposals, detailing their respective plans for delivering the supply and installation of major equipment to schedule, quality and cost.

“Though we remain cautious while still on the ‘tail-end’ of a pandemic, which has significantly affected global supply chains, we are pleased to have now signed and commenced separate contracts with suppliers that are well established in the provisioning of airport solutions” said Brian Mingo, CEO of PJIAE.

“With manufacturing schedules of more than eight months each, these are three crucial project milestones within the reconstruction. With Main Works well underway, we are now aligning the supply and installation of major equipment required for the overall completion of the project. This is an intricate and involved process starting with the Equipment Packages having the longest lead times” said Mirto Breell, Project Director for PJIAE.