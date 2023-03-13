Prison officer hurt during violent outbreak at Westgate Prison, Bermuda

Prison officer injured at Westgate Prison

National Security Minister Michael Weeks said today that a prison officer was hurt at the Westgate Correctional Facility in Bermuda last Friday, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Weeks said that the matter is being looked into by the Bermuda Police Service.

In a statement, he said, “I condemn this violent act by inmates at the Westgate Correctional Facility against a Corrections staff member, and I stand with them.”

“The Department of Corrections takes things like this very seriously and knows how important it is to keep the workplace safe and secure.”

The officer who was hurt has been sent home from the hospital.

Weeks said that the officer would get the help and resources he or she needed to get better.