Prisoner escapes Belle Isles correctional facility in St Vincent

SVG Prison authorities searching for escaped prisoner

The search is on in St Vincent for inmate Christopher Dasent after he escaped while performing duties on the farm of the Belle Isles Correctional Facility on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Christopher Dasent is a 42 year old Farmer of Mesopotamia, who is serving a twelve months prison sentence for Burglary and Criminal Trespass. He’s dark in complexion, 5 feet 8 inches in height, and weighs about 160 pounds.

He is a Vincentian National who is considered to be armed and dangerous. Please do not approach.

If seen, please call 911, 999, 1784-457-1211 or contact any police station or His Majesty’s Prison at 1784-456-1836.

All calls would be treated confidentially.