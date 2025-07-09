Problem Child takes first and second for Road March 2025

VINCY MAS 2025 RESULTS

MAS BAND PRESENTATION PORTRAYAL POSITION Nelson Bloc Mas mus play Angel 1 st SVG Players International A tribute to David Julian Africanized Bees 1 st Mas Band ‘Pilling’ Pollard Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons Quest in Paradise – Tribute 3 rd to Lenox ‘Scully’ Hunte Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons Ocean Extravaganza– 4 th Tribute to Selwyn ‘Fuzzy’ Knights

INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15

MAS BAND COMPETITIOR PORTRAYAL POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Master craftsman – 1 st Icons tribute to Pilling Pollard SVG Players International Mas A tribute to David Messenger 2 nd Band Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard SVG Players International Mas A tribute to David Kings Ball 2 nd Band Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard Nelson Bloc Mas mus play Thermal Explosion 4 th

JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND COMPETITOR PORTRAYAL POSITION SVG Players International Kamara Stapleton Calypso 1 st Mas Band Lynx Mas Band Aja Brewster What has hands and cannot clap – 2 nd who am I? I am a clock My Imagination Mas Band Drayah Billingy Mas in town 3 rd Nelson Bloc Taiesha Martin PEACE 4 th

JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND COMPETITOR PORTRAYAL POSITION SVG Players International Mas Josiah Baker Kite Master 1 st Band Blondie Bird & Friends Kyle Grant Quest in Paradise – Tribute 2 nd to Lenox ‘Scully’ Hunte X-Treme Fanatics Mas Band Logan Gill Joker in the Pack 2 nd Nelson Bloc Acalib John Heatwave 4 th

BEST JUNIOR SECTION

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION SVG Players International Mas Band Africanized Bees 1 st SVG Players International Mas Band Blue Skies 2 nd Blondie Bird & Friends Quest in Paradise – Tribute to Lenox ‘Scully’ Hunte 3 rd Mirage Production Kaleidoscope 3 rd

JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR

MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION SVG Players International Mas Band A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard 449 1 st Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival icons 428 2 nd Nelson Bloc Mas mus play 422 3 rd Lync Mas Band Riddles 412 4 th

UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE

MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION Nelson Bloc Mas Mus Play 221 1 st SVG Players International Mas A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard 211 2 nd Band Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons 206 3 rd Mirage Production Melange – The Art of Color 200 4 th

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION Aniek Stapleton Evesham Methodist School Cyber Dream 1 st Divyne ‘Skye’ Hackshaw Argyle Roman Catholic School No rush to grow 2 nd Lylanie Bascombe Greiggs Primary My mommy 3 rd JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION Zion Lewis St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown Don’t get caught 1 st Kerick McCaul St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua One mother’s cry 2 nd Princess Alexia ‘Lexie’ Sandy Bay Secondary School Tell me why DeShong 3 rd

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL TITLE OF SONG POSITION Princess Alexcia ‘Lexie’ DeShong Sandy Bay Secondary School Litty Litty 1 st Kyron Adams Sandy bay Secondary School Van man 2 nd Jelani Sandy Dr. J P Eustace Secondary School Crown city 3 rd

JUNIOR PAN

PAN SIDE RENDITION ARTISTE POINTS POSITION School Bands Sweet music in me Touch 246 1 st Bishop’s College Fusion C W Prescott Primary I am an African Becket 220 2 nd St. Mary’s R C School This island is mine Skinny Fabulous 195 3 rd Community Bands Musical Ride Johnny Rebel 261 1 st Starlift Steel Orchestra Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Move yo front Touch 249 2 nd Symphonix Steel Orchestra Go right up in dey Poorsah 238 3 rd

PANORAMA

PAN SIDE RENDITION POINTS POINTS Starlift Steel Orchestra Jerking up their waist 288 1 st Epic Sounds Steel Orchestra Soca Battlefield 274 2 nd Symphonix Steel Orchestra Too much iron 233 3 rd Genesis Steel Orchestra Musical ride 191 4 th

SECTIONS OF THE BANDS

MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION X-Treme Fanatics Mas Band It’s a celebration of De X-treme 390 1 st Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons 381 2 nd Lynx Mas Band Riddles 352 3 rd SVG Players International A tribute to David ‘Pilling’ Pollard 340 4 th

RAGGA SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POINTS POSITION Utamo ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose Mardi Gras (Trouble in town) 395 1 st Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘DaPixel’ Hunte Doh hold back / Overdose 354 2 nd Tyrique ‘Dfusion’ Thomas Mission 333 3 rd Angelique ‘Angie Maya’ Garraway No Owner 332 4 th

SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POINTS POSITION Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper & Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle Erupt 396 1 st Utamu Rose Maddest place on earth 373 2 nd Jamarie Romel Stapleton Love yuh bad 358 3 rd Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte Mas forever / No cap 347 4 th Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Need Acrobat (show me) 347 4 th

CALYPSO MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR NAME OF SONG POINTS POSITION Reon ‘Maddzart’ Primus Gravy Train 418 1 st Lornett ‘Fya Empress’ Need Children of the drum 409 2 nd Shaunelle McKenzie Ghetto mentality 401 3 rd Zamfir ‘Zangie’ Adams My nation 397 4 th Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis Change for what! 397 4 th

QUEEN OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival icons 1 st Nelson Bloc Mas mus play 2 nd SVG Players International Mas Band A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard 2 nd Lynx Mas Band Riddles 4 th

KING OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION Melbourne Artisans Fifty (50) 1 st Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival icons 2 nd Imagination Mas Band Come see we in town! A new era in traditional Mas 3 rd Verlene Ralph & the Professionals PLAYLIST 4 th

BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons 351 1 st Lynx Mas band Riddles 345 2 nd Mirage Production Melange – The Art of Color 336 3 rd SVG Players International Mas band A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard 335 4 th

INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL INDIVIDUAL POINTS POSITION Melbourne Geronimo – Last Great Indian Gordon ‘Tarya’ Boucher 239 1 st Artisans Chief Blondie Bird & Spectrum – Tribute to Eddison Semone Richardson 236 2 nd Friends ‘Sheggy’ John What has 18 hearts and not one Kelly-Ann Greaves 212 3 rd Lynx Mas Band single organ – A deck of playing cards Nelson Bloc Love of Mas Shanaz Greaves 210 4 th

BEST USE OF COLOUR

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSTION Mirage Production Melange – The Art of Color 214 1 st Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival icons 202 2 nd Lynx Mas Band Riddles 193 3 rd Oxygen The Royal Rebellion 187 4 th UPTOWN / MAS ON THE MOVE COMPETITION NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons 268 1 st SVG Players International A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard 251 2 nd Mirage Production Melange – The Art of Color 245 3 rd Oxygen The Royal Rebellion 223 4 th KING OF J’OUVERT BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION J’ouvert Fanatics 2 Urinals on Radio 313 1 st J’ouvert Fanatics Welcome aboard dis gray train 293 2 nd J’ouvert Fanatics Neva C come see 264 3 rd QUEEN OF J’OUVERT BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION J’ouvert Fanatics Who me? Is horn & more horn ah luv 299 1 st J’ouvert Fanatics Whale 2 sea 295 2 nd J’ouvert Fanatics NLA – 3 Draws per day 288 3 rd INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION J’ouvert Fanatics Market vendors say – leave d dead alone 295 1 st J’ouvert Fanatics Ah fraid horn 266 2 nd J’ouvert Fanatics CDC grief 265 3 rd COUPLES OF J’OUVERT BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION J’ouvert Fanatics Who is d mudda of dis child 279 1 st J’ouvert Fanatics We shine-in light on CBI/CPI program 257 2 nd J’ouvert Fanatics Playing games wid d elec-shuns 250 3 rd

GROUPS

BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION J’ouvert Fanatics Fans of d fan-na-tics 271 1 st J’ouvert Fanatics Leave we leh we play 269 2 nd J’ouvert Fanatics Women break record in T&T 261 3 rd

TRADITIONAL BANDS