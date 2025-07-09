Problem Child takes first and second for Road March 2025
VINCY MAS 2025 RESULTS
|MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc
|Mas mus play
|Angel
|1st
|SVG Players International
|A tribute to David Julian
|Africanized Bees
|1st
|Mas Band
|‘Pilling’ Pollard
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival Icons
|Quest in Paradise – Tribute
|3rd
|to Lenox ‘Scully’ Hunte
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival Icons
|Ocean
|Extravaganza–
|4th
|Tribute
|to Selwyn ‘Fuzzy’
|Knights
INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15
|MAS BAND
|COMPETITIOR
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival
|Master craftsman –
|1st
|Icons
|tribute to Pilling
|Pollard
|SVG Players International Mas
|A tribute to David
|Messenger
|2nd
|Band
|Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard
|SVG Players International Mas
|A tribute to David
|Kings Ball
|2nd
|Band
|Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard
|Nelson Bloc
|Mas mus play
|Thermal Explosion
|4th
JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL
|MAS BAND
|COMPETITOR
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|SVG Players International
|Kamara Stapleton
|Calypso
|1st
|Mas Band
|Lynx Mas Band
|Aja Brewster
|What has hands and cannot clap –
|2nd
|who am I? I am a clock
|My Imagination Mas Band
|Drayah Billingy
|Mas in town
|3rd
|Nelson Bloc
|Taiesha Martin
|PEACE
|4th
JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL
|MAS BAND
|COMPETITOR
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas
|Josiah Baker
|Kite Master
|1st
|Band
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Kyle Grant
|Quest in Paradise – Tribute
|2nd
|to Lenox ‘Scully’ Hunte
|X-Treme Fanatics Mas Band
|Logan Gill
|Joker in the Pack
|2nd
|Nelson Bloc
|Acalib John
|Heatwave
|4th
BEST JUNIOR SECTION
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Africanized Bees
|1st
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|Blue Skies
|2nd
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Quest in Paradise – Tribute to Lenox ‘Scully’ Hunte
|3rd
|Mirage Production
|Kaleidoscope
|3rd
JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR
|MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard
|449
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival icons
|428
|2nd
|Nelson Bloc
|Mas mus play
|422
|3rd
|Lync Mas Band
|Riddles
|412
|4th
UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE
|MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Nelson Bloc
|Mas Mus Play
|221
|1st
|SVG Players International Mas
|A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard
|211
|2nd
|Band
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival Icons
|206
|3rd
|Mirage Production
|Melange – The Art of Color
|200
|4th
JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Aniek Stapleton
|Evesham Methodist School
|Cyber Dream
|1st
|Divyne ‘Skye’ Hackshaw
|Argyle Roman Catholic School
|No rush to grow
|2nd
|Lylanie Bascombe
|Greiggs Primary
|My mommy
|3rd
|JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Zion Lewis
|St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown
|Don’t get caught
|1st
|Kerick McCaul
|St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua
|One mother’s cry
|2nd
|Princess Alexia ‘Lexie’
|Sandy Bay Secondary School
|Tell me why
|DeShong
|3rd
JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF STUDENT
|SCHOOL
|TITLE OF SONG
|POSITION
|Princess Alexcia ‘Lexie’ DeShong
|Sandy Bay Secondary School
|Litty Litty
|1st
|Kyron Adams
|Sandy bay Secondary School
|Van man
|2nd
|Jelani Sandy
|Dr. J P Eustace Secondary School
|Crown city
|3rd
JUNIOR PAN
|PAN SIDE
|RENDITION
|ARTISTE
|POINTS
|POSITION
|School Bands
|Sweet music in me
|Touch
|246
|1st
|Bishop’s College Fusion
|C W Prescott Primary
|I am an African
|Becket
|220
|2nd
|St. Mary’s R C School
|This island is mine
|Skinny Fabulous
|195
|3rd
|Community Bands
|Musical Ride
|Johnny Rebel
|261
|1st
|Starlift Steel Orchestra
|Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra
|Move yo front
|Touch
|249
|2nd
|Symphonix Steel Orchestra
|Go right up in dey
|Poorsah
|238
|3rd
PANORAMA
|PAN SIDE
|RENDITION
|POINTS
|POINTS
|Starlift Steel Orchestra
|Jerking up their waist
|288
|1st
|Epic Sounds Steel Orchestra
|Soca Battlefield
|274
|2nd
|Symphonix Steel Orchestra
|Too much iron
|233
|3rd
|Genesis Steel Orchestra
|Musical ride
|191
|4th
SECTIONS OF THE BANDS
|MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|X-Treme Fanatics Mas Band
|It’s a celebration of De X-treme
|390
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival Icons
|381
|2nd
|Lynx Mas Band
|Riddles
|352
|3rd
|SVG Players International
|A tribute to David ‘Pilling’ Pollard
|340
|4th
RAGGA SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|SONG
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Utamo ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose
|Mardi Gras (Trouble in town)
|395
|1st
|Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘DaPixel’ Hunte
|Doh hold back / Overdose
|354
|2nd
|Tyrique ‘Dfusion’ Thomas
|Mission
|333
|3rd
|Angelique ‘Angie Maya’ Garraway
|No Owner
|332
|4th
SOCA MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|SONG
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper & Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle
|Erupt
|396
|1st
|Utamu Rose
|Maddest place on earth
|373
|2nd
|Jamarie Romel Stapleton
|Love yuh bad
|358
|3rd
|Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte
|Mas forever / No cap
|347
|4th
|Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Need
|Acrobat (show me)
|347
|4th
CALYPSO MONARCH
|NAME OF COMPETITOR
|NAME OF SONG
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Reon ‘Maddzart’ Primus
|Gravy Train
|418
|1st
|Lornett ‘Fya Empress’ Need
|Children of the drum
|409
|2nd
|Shaunelle McKenzie
|Ghetto mentality
|401
|3rd
|Zamfir ‘Zangie’ Adams
|My nation
|397
|4th
|Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis
|Change for what!
|397
|4th
QUEEN OF THE BAND
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival icons
|1st
|Nelson Bloc
|Mas mus play
|2nd
|SVG Players International Mas Band
|A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard
|2nd
|Lynx Mas Band
|Riddles
|4th
KING OF THE BAND
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POSITION
|Melbourne Artisans
|Fifty (50)
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival icons
|2nd
|Imagination Mas Band
|Come see we in town! A new era in traditional Mas
|3rd
|Verlene Ralph & the Professionals
|PLAYLIST
|4th
BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival Icons
|351
|1st
|Lynx Mas band
|Riddles
|345
|2nd
|Mirage Production
|Melange – The Art of Color
|336
|3rd
|SVG Players International Mas band
|A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard
|335
|4th
INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND
|MAS BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|INDIVIDUAL
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Melbourne
|Geronimo – Last Great Indian
|Gordon ‘Tarya’ Boucher
|239
|1st
|Artisans
|Chief
|Blondie Bird &
|Spectrum – Tribute to Eddison
|Semone Richardson
|236
|2nd
|Friends
|‘Sheggy’ John
|What has 18 hearts and not one
|Kelly-Ann Greaves
|212
|3rd
|Lynx Mas Band
|single organ – A deck of playing
|cards
|Nelson Bloc
|Love of Mas
|Shanaz Greaves
|210
|4th
BEST USE OF COLOUR
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSTION
|Mirage Production
|Melange – The Art of Color
|214
|1st
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival icons
|202
|2nd
|Lynx Mas Band
|Riddles
|193
|3rd
|Oxygen
|The Royal Rebellion
|187
|4th
|UPTOWN / MAS ON THE MOVE COMPETITION
|NAME OF MAS BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Blondie Bird & Friends
|Tribute to Carnival Icons
|268
|1st
|SVG Players International
|A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard
|251
|2nd
|Mirage Production
|Melange – The Art of Color
|245
|3rd
|Oxygen
|The Royal Rebellion
|223
|4th
|KING OF J’OUVERT
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|2 Urinals on Radio
|313
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Welcome aboard dis gray train
|293
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Neva C come see
|264
|3rd
|QUEEN OF J’OUVERT
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Who me? Is horn & more horn ah luv
|299
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Whale 2 sea
|295
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|NLA – 3 Draws per day
|288
|3rd
|INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Market vendors say – leave d dead alone
|295
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Ah fraid horn
|266
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|CDC grief
|265
|3rd
|COUPLES OF J’OUVERT
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Who is d mudda of dis child
|279
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|We shine-in light on CBI/CPI program
|257
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Playing games wid d elec-shuns
|250
|3rd
GROUPS
|BAND
|PRESENTATION
|POINTS
|POSITION
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Fans of d fan-na-tics
|271
|1st
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Leave we leh we play
|269
|2nd
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Women break record in T&T
|261
|3rd
TRADITIONAL BANDS
|NAME OF BAND
|PORTRAYAL
|POINTS
|POSITION
|J’ouvert Fanatics
|Toot Toot: Here comes D J’ouvert Train
|334
|1st
|SVG Connect
|Shades of green
|259
|2nd
|ROAD MARCH
|NAME OF ARTISTE
|SONG
|POINTS
|POSITION
|Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James
|Fraid Horn
|100
|1st
|Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James
|Pong Pong
|97
|2nd
|Esron ‘Spielberg’ Culzac
|Red Button
|74
|3rd