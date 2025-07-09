Ad image

Problem Child wins Road March 2025

Press Release
15 Min Read

Problem Child takes first and second for Road March 2025

VINCY MAS 2025 RESULTS

MAS BAND PRESENTATION PORTRAYAL POSITION
Nelson Bloc Mas mus play Angel   1st
SVG Players International A tribute to David Julian Africanized Bees 1st
Mas Band ‘Pilling’ Pollard      
Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons Quest in Paradise – Tribute 3rd
    to Lenox ‘Scully’ Hunte  
Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons Ocean Extravaganza– 4th
    Tribute to  Selwyn  ‘Fuzzy’  
    Knights    

 

 

INDIVIDUALS 10 – 15

MAS BAND COMPETITIOR PORTRAYAL POSITION
Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Master craftsman – 1st
  Icons tribute to Pilling  
    Pollard  
SVG Players International Mas A tribute to David Messenger 2nd
Band Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard    
SVG Players International Mas A tribute to David Kings Ball 2nd
Band Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard    
Nelson Bloc Mas mus play Thermal Explosion 4th

 

JUNIOR QUEEN OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND COMPETITOR PORTRAYAL POSITION
SVG Players International Kamara Stapleton Calypso 1st
Mas Band      
Lynx Mas Band Aja Brewster What has hands and cannot clap – 2nd
    who am I? I am a clock  
My Imagination Mas Band Drayah Billingy Mas in town 3rd
Nelson Bloc Taiesha Martin PEACE 4th

 

JUNIOR KING OF CARNIVAL

MAS BAND COMPETITOR PORTRAYAL POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Josiah Baker Kite Master 1st
Band      
Blondie Bird & Friends Kyle Grant Quest in Paradise – Tribute 2nd
    to Lenox ‘Scully’ Hunte  
X-Treme Fanatics Mas Band Logan Gill Joker in the Pack 2nd
Nelson Bloc Acalib John Heatwave 4th

 

 

BEST JUNIOR SECTION

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band Africanized Bees 1st
SVG Players International Mas Band Blue Skies 2nd
Blondie Bird & Friends Quest in Paradise – Tribute to Lenox ‘Scully’ Hunte 3rd
Mirage Production Kaleidoscope 3rd

 

JUNIOR BAND OF THE YEAR

MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION
SVG Players International Mas Band A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard 449 1st
Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival icons 428 2nd
Nelson Bloc Mas mus play 422 3rd
Lync Mas Band Riddles 412 4th

 

 

UPTOWN COMPETITION / MAS ON THE MOVE

 

MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION
Nelson Bloc Mas Mus Play 221 1st
SVG Players International Mas A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard 211 2nd
Band      
Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons 206 3rd
Mirage Production Melange – The Art of Color 200 4th

 

 

JUNIOR CALYPSO – PRIMARY SCHOOL

NAME OF STUDENT   SCHOOL   TITLE OF SONG POSITION
                 
Aniek Stapleton   Evesham Methodist School Cyber Dream   1st
Divyne ‘Skye’ Hackshaw   Argyle Roman Catholic School No rush to grow   2nd
Lylanie Bascombe   Greiggs Primary My mommy   3rd
  JUNIOR CALYPSO – SECONDARY SCHOOL      
NAME OF STUDENT   SCHOOL   TITLE OF SONG   POSITION
             
Zion Lewis St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown   Don’t get caught   1st
Kerick McCaul St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua   One mother’s cry   2nd
Princess Alexia ‘Lexie’ Sandy Bay Secondary School   Tell me why    
DeShong             3rd

 

JUNIOR SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF STUDENT SCHOOL   TITLE OF SONG POSITION
         
Princess Alexcia ‘Lexie’ DeShong Sandy Bay Secondary School   Litty Litty 1st
Kyron Adams Sandy bay Secondary School   Van man 2nd
       
Jelani Sandy Dr. J P Eustace Secondary School   Crown city 3rd
       

 

 

JUNIOR PAN

  PAN SIDE RENDITION ARTISTE POINTS POSITION
  School Bands   Sweet music in me Touch 246 1st
  Bishop’s College Fusion        
  C W Prescott Primary I am an African Becket 220 2nd
  St. Mary’s R C School This island is mine Skinny Fabulous 195 3rd
           
  Community Bands   Musical Ride Johnny Rebel 261 1st
  Starlift Steel Orchestra        
  Sion Hill Euphonium Steel Orchestra Move yo front Touch 249 2nd
  Symphonix Steel Orchestra Go right up in dey Poorsah 238 3rd

 

 

 

 

PANORAMA

PAN SIDE RENDITION POINTS POINTS
Starlift Steel Orchestra Jerking up their waist 288 1st
Epic Sounds Steel Orchestra Soca Battlefield 274 2nd
Symphonix Steel Orchestra Too much iron 233 3rd
Genesis Steel Orchestra Musical ride 191 4th

 

 

SECTIONS OF THE BANDS

MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION
       
X-Treme Fanatics Mas Band It’s a celebration of De X-treme 390 1st
Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons 381 2nd
Lynx Mas Band Riddles 352 3rd
SVG Players International A tribute to David ‘Pilling’ Pollard 340 4th

 

 

RAGGA SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POINTS POSITION
Utamo ‘Bongo Prime’ Rose Mardi Gras (Trouble in town) 395 1st
Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘DaPixel’ Hunte Doh hold back / Overdose 354 2nd
Tyrique ‘Dfusion’ Thomas Mission 333 3rd
Angelique ‘Angie Maya’ Garraway No Owner 332 4th

 

SOCA MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR SONG POINTS POSITION
Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper & Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle Erupt 396 1st
Utamu Rose Maddest place on earth 373 2nd
Jamarie Romel Stapleton Love yuh bad 358 3rd
Claydon ‘Dymez’ Roache & Elrico ‘Da Pixel’ Hunte Mas forever / No cap 347 4th
Lornette ‘Fya Empress’ Need Acrobat (show me) 347 4th

 

 

CALYPSO MONARCH

NAME OF COMPETITOR NAME OF SONG POINTS POSITION
       
Reon ‘Maddzart’ Primus Gravy Train 418 1st
Lornett ‘Fya Empress’ Need Children of the drum 409 2nd
Shaunelle McKenzie Ghetto mentality 401 3rd
Zamfir ‘Zangie’ Adams My nation 397 4th
Maxwell ‘Tajoe’ Francis Change for what! 397 4th

 

 

 

QUEEN OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
     
Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival icons 1st
Nelson Bloc Mas mus play 2nd
SVG Players International Mas Band A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard 2nd
Lynx Mas Band Riddles 4th

 

 

KING OF THE BAND

NAME OF MAS BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION
Melbourne Artisans Fifty (50) 1st
Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival icons 2nd
Imagination Mas Band Come see we in town! A new era in traditional Mas 3rd
Verlene Ralph & the Professionals PLAYLIST 4th

 

 

 

 

BAND OF THE YEAR COMPETITION

 

NAME OF MAS BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION
       
Blondie Bird & Friends Tribute to Carnival Icons 351 1st
Lynx Mas band Riddles 345 2nd
Mirage Production Melange – The Art of Color 336 3rd
SVG Players International Mas band A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard 335 4th

 

INDIVIDUAL OF THE BAND

MAS BAND PORTRAYAL INDIVIDUAL POINTS POSITION
Melbourne Geronimo – Last Great Indian Gordon ‘Tarya’ Boucher 239 1st
Artisans Chief      
Blondie Bird & Spectrum – Tribute to Eddison Semone Richardson 236 2nd
Friends ‘Sheggy’ John      
  What has 18 hearts and not one Kelly-Ann Greaves 212 3rd
Lynx Mas Band single organ – A deck of playing      
  cards      
Nelson Bloc Love of Mas Shanaz Greaves 210 4th

 

BEST USE OF COLOUR

  NAME OF MAS BAND           PRESENTATION   POINTS POSTION
                                       
Mirage Production       Melange – The Art of Color   214     1st
Blondie Bird & Friends       Tribute to Carnival icons   202     2nd
Lynx Mas Band       Riddles   193     3rd
Oxygen       The Royal Rebellion   187     4th
    UPTOWN / MAS ON THE MOVE COMPETITION        
  NAME OF MAS BAND           PRESENTATION   POINTS   POSITION
                                     
Blondie Bird & Friends             Tribute to Carnival Icons   268     1st
SVG Players International             A tribute to David Julian ‘Pilling’ Pollard   251     2nd
Mirage Production             Melange – The Art of Color   245     3rd
Oxygen             The Royal Rebellion   223     4th
                    KING OF J’OUVERT          
  BAND               PRESENTATION   POINTS   POSITION
                               
  J’ouvert Fanatics     2 Urinals on Radio   313     1st
  J’ouvert Fanatics     Welcome aboard dis gray train   293     2nd
  J’ouvert Fanatics     Neva C come see   264     3rd
                  QUEEN OF J’OUVERT        
  BAND               PRESENTATION   POINTS   POSITION
  J’ouvert Fanatics     Who me? Is horn & more horn ah luv   299     1st
  J’ouvert Fanatics     Whale 2 sea   295     2nd
  J’ouvert Fanatics     NLA – 3 Draws per day   288     3rd
              INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT        
  BAND               PRESENTATION   POINTS   POSITION
  J’ouvert Fanatics Market vendors say – leave d dead alone   295     1st
  J’ouvert Fanatics Ah fraid horn   266     2nd
  J’ouvert Fanatics CDC grief   265     3rd
                COUPLES OF J’OUVERT          
  BAND               PRESENTATION   POINTS   POSITION
  J’ouvert Fanatics     Who is d mudda of dis child   279     1st
  J’ouvert Fanatics     We shine-in light on CBI/CPI program   257     2nd
  J’ouvert Fanatics     Playing games wid d elec-shuns   250     3rd

 

GROUPS

BAND PRESENTATION POINTS POSITION
J’ouvert Fanatics Fans of d fan-na-tics 271 1st
J’ouvert Fanatics Leave we leh we play 269 2nd
J’ouvert Fanatics Women break record in T&T 261 3rd

 

TRADITIONAL BANDS

NAME OF BAND     PORTRAYAL POINTS POSITION
J’ouvert Fanatics   Toot Toot: Here comes D J’ouvert Train 334 1st
SVG Connect     Shades of green 259 2nd
        ROAD MARCH      
NAME OF ARTISTE     SONG   POINTS POSITION
Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James Fraid Horn   100 1st
Shertz ‘Problem Child’ James Pong Pong   97 2nd
Esron ‘Spielberg’ Culzac   Red Button   74 3rd

Press Release
Send all Press Releases to [email protected]
Stay Connected