Project 500: Grenada’s Ambitious Plan to Redefine Affordable Housing

The Launch of Project 500 Set to Revolutionize Affordable Housing In Grenada

Grenada is set to transform its housing landscape with the launch of Project 500, an ambitious initiative to construct 500 affordable, sustainable homes using advanced technologies and efficient building methods. The Housing Authority of Grenada (HAG) will manage this groundbreaking special project, aimed at providing high-quality housing for Grenadians.

Chairman of the Housing Authority of Grenada, Hugh Thomas, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, “Project 500 is a monumental step forward in our mission to enhance the lives of Grenadians. By leveraging cutting-edge construction techniques and sustainable practices, we are not just building houses; we are creating thriving, resilient communities. This initiative will provide many of our citizens with the affordable and sustainable housing they deserve, setting a new benchmark for living and construction standards in Grenada.”

Project 500 will be implemented through four strategic categories:

Government and Housing Authority Lands: Utilizing large parcels of land to create new communities, starting with Dunfermline in St. Andrew, Grenville Vale/Beausejour in St. George, and Dumfries in Carriacou. More project sites will be added soon.

Public-Private Partnerships: Collaborating with private individuals and companies to develop housing sites with diverse financing and land provision models.

Land Acquisition by Project 500: Purchasing various land parcels to support a range of housing initiatives.

Private Landowners: Engaging private landowners to provide smaller land parcels for development, ensuring broader opportunities for homeownership.

Prime Minister of Grenada, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, emphasized the transformative potential of the project, stating, “Project 500 represents a bold and visionary investment in our nation’s future. This initiative underscores our government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring that our people have access to affordable, comfortable, safe and sustainable homes. By pioneering innovative solutions and fostering public-private collaboration, we are not only addressing our current housing challenges but also paving the way for a brighter, more resilient Grenada.”

Homes in Project 500 will feature energy-efficient roofing, energy-efficient windows, Low-Flow plumbing fixtures, and rainwater harvesting systems. These features promote environmental responsibility and reduce overall living costs.

Phase 1 of the project commenced in June 2024 with the clearing of the first site in Dunfermline, St. Andrew. This phase includes the construction of 17 homes as a show site, demonstrating various construction techniques and materials. Phase 2 will see the continued development of infrastructure and the construction of 80 additional homes on the Dunfermline site.