Vinlec in a release said customers in a section of Kingstown have been experiencing a prolonged unplanned outage.

The sole electricity company said the prolonged unplanned outage was as a result of a defective transformer.

Vinlec said the affected area spans Granby Street (from James Street to Sharpe Street) and Sharpe Street.

The area includes several commercial businesses, churches and government offices.

Vinlec said its teams are working assiduously to isolate the fault, minimize the number of affected customers, and restore supply to the remaining areas as soon as possible.

The outage began shortly after 8:00 a.m.