US$16.5M Hilton hotel project set for Bambareaux

A proposed US$16.5 million resort project for a Hilton Hotels property at the Bambareaux site has entered the active investment pipeline of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to disclosures made in the House of Assembly.

The project is being facilitated by Invest SVG, the state agency operating under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, Foreign Investment and Diaspora Affairs, as part of a broader wave of foreign direct investment proposals submitted since late November 2025.

Classified within the hospitality and tourism sector, the proposed US$16.5 million project centers on resort development and site land valuation at the Bambareaux location.

Key details disclosed regarding the proposal include:

Proposed Investment Value: US$16.5 million (over EC$44 million).

Target Location: Bambareaux site.

Sector: Tourism and Resort Development / Land Valuation.

Current Status: Early Formulation Stage.

The Hilton Hotels proposal is currently in the early formulation phase. At this stage, Invest SVG and project proponents are finalizing site selections, land valuation assessments, and full proposal documentation before submitting the project for formal line ministry and regulatory evaluations.

None of the 13 active investment proposals in the national pipeline have been declined. As the proposal progresses, it will undergo review by relevant statutory authorities, including the Physical Planning and Development Board and Cabinet, where final statutory approvals are determined.

The Bambareaux site proposal is one of 8 tourism and hospitality developments currently within Invest SVG’s active portfolio, which collectively represents the largest sector share of the country’s US$442.9 million investment pipeline.