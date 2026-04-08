Minister proposes exporting giant African snails after Nigeria tasting

In a move that could save St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) millions of dollars, the Minister of Agriculture Israel Bruce is proposing a radical shift in how the nation handles its Giant African Snail infestation.

During a recent strategic mission to Nigeria, the Minister discovered that the invasive species, which has threatened local crops, is considered a high-priced delicacy in West Africa.

The Minister recounted a visit to the Transcorp Hilton hotel restaurant in Abuja, where he spotted snail on the menu. To confirm it was the same species plaguing SVG, he showed kitchen staff a photograph of a snail found on a ministry worker’s compound. Upon receiving confirmation, the Minister sampled a small portion of grilled snail, describing the flavor as being similar to “regular conch”.

“I’ve returned a week since and I am still here,” the Minister noted, emphasizing that the delicacy is safe for consumption provided it is cleaned, prepared properly, and “de-poisoned”.

The discovery presents a significant economic opportunity for the SVG government. Currently, a three-year plan costing approximately $7 million USD is in place to fight the snails using bait and other eradication methods.

The Minister argued that instead of spending taxpayer money to destroy the snails, the country should explore harvesting, cleaning, and transshipping them to markets where they are in high demand.

The Minister identified several potential avenues for a new snail industry:

Direct Export to Nigeria: The meat is highly valued and expensive in the Nigerian market.

T he United States: There is a massive Nigerian population in the U.S. that represents a ready-made consumer base.

he United States: There is a massive Nigerian population in the U.S. that represents a ready-made consumer base. Local Processing: The Minister suggested that the large Nigerian population currently residing in St. Vincent and the Grenadines could spearhead businesses to purchase, clean, and package the snails for export.

“I see no reasons why I should not protect $7 million of taxpayers’ money… when there is a possibility of [exporting] them,” the Minister stated. He concluded that while the idea might seem unconventional to some, turning the agricultural threat into a business opportunity would provide “the best possible opportunity” for the nation within the context of Afro-Caribbean trading.