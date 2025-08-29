Prospect Man Charged with Wounding After Knife Attack in Kingstown

Vector Control Inspector Charged with Wounding

On August 27, 2025, police arrested and charged Kalique Nash, a 33-year-old Vector Control Inspector of Prospect, with the offence of Wounding.

According to investigations, on July 8, 2025, the accused unlawfully and maliciously wounded a 24-year-old Server of Frenches by cutting him to the left side of his abdomen with a knife. The offence was committed in Kingstown.

Nash appeared before the Biabou Magistrate Court on August 27, 2025, and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

He was granted bail in the sum of $2,000.00 ECC with one surety and the matter was adjourned and transferred to the Kingstown Magistrate Court for Trial on September 16, 2025.