Guyana: Man Shot as Police & Civilian clash in Linden

The Guyana Police Force on Tuesday confirmed that a protester was shot and killed after protests erupted in Linden over the fatal Police shooting of a young Lindener.

The protester who was shot when Police opened fire on Tuesday has been identified as Dan Johnson.

According to the police, several officers were injured during escalating unrest in Linden after Ronaldo Peters, a 21-year-old Linden was shot and killed by a Police sergeant on Monday.

“Police discharged rounds at the crowd in an effort to mitigate the situation where they were burning tires and destroying government infrastructure,” the police statement noted.

The police reported that they were greeted with “missiles” while videos on social media show protesters throwing rocks at officers.

“The rounds discharged at the protesters caused the demise of a protester,” Police headquarters stated.

Police vehicles were also vandalised and damaged during the protest.

President Dr Irfaan Ali will meet with Linden leaders and relatives of both young men and assured that there will be a full and independent investigation that will be supported by the RSS.

The ranks involved in both shooting was placed under arrest and the Office of Professional Responsibility has commenced investigations. Members of the Regional Security System (RSS) will lead an independent investigation into the shooting.