Providence calls for CDC to meet with soca artistes as boycott continues

Joel Providence, co-host of the Issue At Hand Programme, is pushing for a meeting between the CDC and local performers after numerous rising soca artistes opted to boycott the Soca Monarch, the most popular event during St. Vincent’s (SVG) Carnival (Vincy Mas).

Da Pixel, Grabba Finesse, Charlie Rumist Johnson, and Derron Magikal Rouse are among the artistes boycotting the performance.

Providence stated on Sunday that his message to those engaged is straightforward:

“I’m just inviting the Carnival Development Corporation and its representatives to meet with St. Vincent’s soca artistes.” Those who will compete in the Soca Monarch competition and those who are considering not competing at this moment may change their minds.”

“This can be done after Carnival or in July, where they should get together and see where we should go with soca and these competitions, as well as future of soca in St. Vincent and the Grenadines .” Meet to discuss how they can handle any difficulties and potential development issues.”

Early in May, soca artistes presented the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) with a list of demands that included an increase in prize money, appearance fees, payment of prize money five days after the show, a percentage of pay-per-view be paid to artistes, and the ability for artistes to display the branding of their sponsors during their performance.

Chewalee, a representative for the artistes, stated at the time that the artistes were willing to talk with the CDC; nonetheless, their boycott declaration suggested a standstill in negotiations between both parties.